Several members of Napa Valley Masters Water Polo competed in the annual Masters National Championships, held Friday through Sunday in Walnut Creek, Livermore and Fremont.
Nicole Terrazas, Tessa Barrows and Jane Hanson played for three separate Oakland 50+ teams, with several games going to shootouts after scores were tied at the end of regulation play. Terrazas' team took the bronze medal and Hanson's team earned a gold.
Dan D’Angelo and Per Casey competed for Blue Thunder 50+, Chuck Wood's Blue Thunder 60+ team took bronze, and James "Harpo" Harmon goaltended for a Blue Thunder 65+ team that claimed a silver medal.
Dave Roche's team took the gold medal in the 60+ age group in a shootout after a hotly contested match.
Senior club member Bob Likens was on the first ever 75+ team, which took gold in its age group and bronze in the 70+ age group.
Today in sports history: June 15
1938: Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds pitches his second straight no-hit game
1938 — Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds pitches his second straight no-hit game, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-0 in the first night game played at Ebbets Field.
1980: Jack Nicklaus wins his fourth U.S. Open
1980 — Jack Nicklaus wins his fourth U.S. Open with a record 272 for 72 holes.
1985: Pinklon Thomas knocks out Mike Weaver to defend WBC heavyweight title
1985 — Pinklon Thomas knocks out Mike Weaver in the eighth round to defend his World Boxing Council heavyweight title at the Riviera Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
1997: Ernie Els wins his second U.S. Open championship in four years
1997 — Ernie Els wins his second U.S. Open championship in four years, finishing one stroke ahead of Colin Montgomerie. Els has the shot of the day on the 480-yard 17th hole when he hits a 5-iron from 212 yards to just 12 feet on the peninsula green.
2001: LA Lakers complete best playoff run in NBA history
2001 — Los Angeles beats Philadelphia 108-96 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to complete the best playoff run in NBA history. The Lakers, who finish the playoffs with a record of 15-1, are the first to go through the playoffs undefeated on the road.
2003: Jim Furyk wins his first major championship
2003 — Jim Furyk wins his first major championship and put his name in the record books, matching the lowest 72-hole score in the 103 years of the U.S. Open. Furyk closes with a 2-over 72 to win by three shots over Stephen Leaney of Australia.
2004: Detroit beats LA Lakers to win Pistons' first NBA title in 14 years
2004 — Detroit beats the Los Angeles Lakers 100-87 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals for the Pistons’ first championship in 14 years.
2008: Tiger Woods sinks 12-foot birdie putt to force US Open playoff
2008 — Down to his last stroke at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods sinks a 12-foot birdie putt to force an 18-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate for the U.S. Open. They finish at 1-under 283, the first time since 2004 that someone breaks par in a U.S. Open.
2011: Boston Bruins win Stanley Cup for first time since 1972
2011 — The Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1972, beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 in Game 7 of the finals.
2014: San Antonio Spurs win their fifth NBA championship
2014 — The San Antonio Spurs win their fifth NBA championship, beating the Miami Heat 104-87 to win the series in five games.
2014: Martin Kaymer of Germany wins U.S. Open
2014 — Martin Kaymer of Germany wins the U.S. Open after four days of dominance at Pinehurst No. 2. Kaymer finishes with an eight-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton and becomes the seventh player in the 114 years of the U.S. Open to go wire-to-wire.
2015: Chicago Blackhawks win third NHL title in six seasons
2015 — Chicago’s Duncan Keith scores in the second period and directs a dominant defense that shuts down Tampa Bay’s high-scoring attack, and the Blackhawks beat the Lightning 2-0 in Game 6 for their third NHL title in the past six seasons.
