Several members of Napa Valley Masters Water Polo competed in the annual Masters National Championships, held Friday through Sunday in Walnut Creek, Livermore and Fremont.

Nicole Terrazas, Tessa Barrows and Jane Hanson played for three separate Oakland 50+ teams, with several games going to shootouts after scores were tied at the end of regulation play. Terrazas' team took the bronze medal and Hanson's team earned a gold.

Dan D’Angelo and Per Casey competed for Blue Thunder 50+, Chuck Wood's Blue Thunder 60+ team took bronze, and James "Harpo" Harmon goaltended for a Blue Thunder 65+ team that claimed a silver medal.

Dave Roche's team took the gold medal in the 60+ age group in a shootout after a hotly contested match.

Senior club member Bob Likens was on the first ever 75+ team, which took gold in its age group and bronze in the 70+ age group.

Visit nvmwp.com for more information about the club.

Today in sports history: June 15 1938: Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds pitches his second straight no-hit game 1980: Jack Nicklaus wins his fourth U.S. Open 1985: Pinklon Thomas knocks out Mike Weaver to defend WBC heavyweight title 1997: Ernie Els wins his second U.S. Open championship in four years 2001: LA Lakers complete best playoff run in NBA history 2003: Jim Furyk wins his first major championship 2004: Detroit beats LA Lakers to win Pistons' first NBA title in 14 years 2008: Tiger Woods sinks 12-foot birdie putt to force US Open playoff 2011: Boston Bruins win Stanley Cup for first time since 1972 2014: San Antonio Spurs win their fifth NBA championship 2014: Martin Kaymer of Germany wins U.S. Open 2015: Chicago Blackhawks win third NHL title in six seasons