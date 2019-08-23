The NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Championship has had four unique champions in its short history, two Californians, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and an international winner from Colombia.
Who will be next? That will be determined when the Fairfield Challenger returns to Solano Community College Oct. 7-13. But the previous four winners still have very active professional tennis careers with a few on the rise heading into next week’s U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
Taylor Fritz has climbed the highest thus far of the four. The 2015 Fairfield Challenger champion is currently ranked 27th in the world and has earned more than $2.8 million in prize money since he turned pro in 2015.
The 21-year-old from Rancho Santa Fe won his first ATP title this year in England at a pre-Wimbledon event, the Eastbourne International. He has five Challenger wins, including the 2015 crown in Fairfield over German Dustin Brown by a 6-3, 6-4 score. Fritz has reached the third round at the Australian Open (2019) and U.S. Open (2018).
Mackenzie McDonald is also in the top-100 at No. 95, though he has been as high as 57th earlier this year. The 24-year-old Piedmont native has won $1,210,098 since turning pro in 2016.
McDonald owns two Futures titles and two Challenger crowns, including his 6-4, 6-2 win over Bradley Klahn at the 2017 Fairfield Challenger. Futures are the first step in professional tennis with Challengers a step up and just below ATP Tour events. McDonald had a strong run into the fourth round at Wimbledon (2018) and has also reached the second round at the Australian Open twice (2018 and 2019).
Reigning champion Bjorn Fratangelo is currently ranked 119th in the world and has won nearly $1.2 million in seven years as a professional. The 26-year-old Pittsburgh, Pa., native owns eight Futures titles and three Challenger crowns, including his 6-4, 6-3 win over Australian Alex Bolt last year in Fairfield.
Fratangelo has competed at all four majors and reached the second round at the French Open (2016) and the U.S. Open (2017).
The lone foreign champion, Santiago Giraldo, is a 31-year-old veteran from Pereira, Columbia who has been playing professionally since 2004, earning a pair of ATP runner-up finishes. Currently ranked 231st, Giraldo has been as high as 28th (2016) and has earned $4,479,259.
Giraldo is a veteran of the Challenger tour and has won 10 of them to go with three Futures crowns. Twice he has made it into the third round at Wimbledon (2014 and 2015) and once at the French Open (2012).
The $100,000 NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Championship will feature a field of 48 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The NorthBay tournament serves as the final leg of the men’s worldwide USTA Worldwide Challenger Tour through Northern California.
Tickets for the seven-day tournament go on sale in the fall. All seating is in close proximity to the courts. There are also numerous opportunities to be tournament sponsors, volunteers, and for youth, “ball kids” during the matches.
For more information, contact tournament director Phil Cello by phone at 853-0915 or email Cellotennis@Comcast.net.
The new freshly-designed tournament website can be found at fairfieldprotennis.com.