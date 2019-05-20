After handing Napa Valley 1839 FC an own goal in the 24th minute, Sacramento Gold came roaring back in a driving rainstorm for a 4-1 win on Saturday in the National Premier Soccer League's Golden Gate Conference.
The outcome at Justin-Siena's Dodd Stadium was definitely not what Napa Valley (2-3-2) was hoping for, head coach Rogelio Ochoa said.
“We beat ourselves,” he said. “We were one goal up with momentum on our side, and one costly mistake gave the momentum to them.”
The home side was gifted an early lead when Salvador Gomez-Avila sent a left-footed cross into the goal square that ricocheted off the boot of a Sacramento defender and into goal past helpless goalkeeper Hector Grajeda.
But a costly giveaway by the 1839 FC defense in its own end led to a right-footed goal by Riley Kraft that beat goalie Javier Valdez-Raya inside the left post and tied the match 1-1 in the 33rd minute.
The Gold (4-2-1) scored again in the 40th minute when Napa Valley allowed a cross by Nicholas Gonzalez to land at the feet of Chase Gray, who had no problem stabbing the ball into the 1839 FC net for a 2-1 lead.
In the second half, the hosts came out offensively minded and had several good opportunities.
Osvaldo “Balon” Velazquez had a point-blank shot in the 54th minute that Grajeda somehow parried away. A corner kick by Jorge Salazar five minutes later was saved on the line by Grajeda. A minute after that, Grajeda denied another close-range shot by Velazquez. Less than a minute later, Velazquez got an opportunity off a free kick that was not to be as Sacramento clung to a 2-1 lead.
“In the second half we had a couple of good opportunities, but you have to give it to the keeper,” Ochoa said of Grajeda. “I thought we were going to tie the game, but he made two or three great saves.”
Having weathered the storm literally and figuratively, the Gold added to their lead. Gray sent a cross to Daniel Cuevas, who beat Valdez-Raya with low blast that found the back corner of the net in the 75th minute.
“A couple of our guys were caught up high and that led to their third goal,” Ochoa said. “We have to be more intelligent with the ball and not make simple mistakes.”
Sacramento’s third goal had seemed to suck the life out of 1839, and the Gold added to its lead when Alexis Dionisio scored on a left-footed shot off a cross from Kraft in the 84th minute.
Napa Valley now has a three-week break to regroup before a road match against the East Bay Stompers (1-3-3) on Saturday, June 8 at Raimondi Park in Oakland. The teams played to a 2-2 draw in Napa on April 20.
“We’ll definitely bounce back,” said Ochoa. “We have a long season ahead of us and we have the players to do it. We’re getting better.”