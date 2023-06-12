With beer and wine flowing, burgers grilling and fans screaming, pre-professional soccer is being played at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

If you have heard of Napa Valley 1839 FC, but wondered what it was, you’re missing out on a fun local activity.

Napa Valley 1839 FC Ownership formed in late 2016 with intention to provide family fun entertainment that is soccer-centric. Arik Housley and Josh Goss, leading the ownership group from the Napa community side, began down a road that has continued on to today.

The men’s squad first took the field in March 2017 under the leadership of head coach Jesus Medina, who departed after the 2018 season and was missed.

“Coach Jesus is a great friend and we can never thank him enough for taking our first few seasons with the team,” said team owner Arik Housley. “When he resigned as head coach, we gave him founding-member status, which includes lifetime tickets and some other perks.”

Entering the 2019 campaign, Napa Valley College men’s head coach Rogelio Ochoa also took over the 1839 FC men’s helm. His family was already supporting the club, having been founders.

“Ochoa was a great head coach yet was starting a young family, so we can only imagine the difficulty of practicing until 10 p.m. and running home to a sleepless night,” said Housley.

Ochoa agreed to stay on and support the team through the fall, when it played all over the country in the Members Cup series hosted by the NPSL.

For many, 2020 brings crazy memories of the COVID-19 shutdown. On Feb. 14, 2020, Mark Corbett and his wife arrived from England to work with youth soccer club Napa United and step in as the head coach of Napa Valley 1839 FC. Two weeks into his first season, California shut down after Corbett had taken 1839 FC to a 1-1 record with a win against El Farolito and a loss to 510.

Fast forward to 2023. Corbett now has guided his 1839 FC teams to a combined 20 wins, nine losses and two ties — a 65% win rate. Over the three seasons prior to Corbett’s arrival, 1839 FC had won only 19% of its games, recording nine wins, 29 losses and nine ties.

Corbett played for the English National Beach Soccer team, being honored with Player of the Year one season after leading the squad in goals. He also brought coaching experience from men’s semi-professional soccer as well as professional youth academies such as Portsmouth FC. Under his leadership, Napa Valley 1839 FC has qualified for the playoffs all three seasons.

“What makes it feel great to me, as we are all friends, is to see Coach Jesus in the stands enjoying the game and having Coach Rogelio come back and take the assistant role this last year and a half. It’s working great.”

Slight rewind. The ownership planned to start a women’s squad in 2020. With the nationwide pandemic and uncertainty of future events, that plan was shelved — until 2022, when two new introductions happened.

Napa Valley 1839 FC not only introduced its first Women’s Premier Soccer League team, but made a local high school standout its first signee — St. Helena resident Tessa Salvestrin, a 2022 Justin-Siena graduate. After earning the Napa Valley Register’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row, Salvestrin also went on to have a solid first season of NCAA Division I soccer as a true freshman starting for Saint Mary’s College.

Also in 2022 came the creation of 1839 FC mascot Napa Snappa. Corbett suggested a snapping turtle called “Napa Snapper.” But it came as “Snappa” in his British accent, and stayed.

“We can’t get a jersey over the shell,” Housley said at the time, “so let’s go for a crocodile.” and Napa Snappa was born.

“You should see the kids at the games,” Housley said. “They love Snappa. They even ask for his/her/their autograph.”

Head coach Ben Solomon has taken the lead for the women’s team and been doing a great job, Housley said, as they are part way through their second season. The Napa Valley women (1-2) picked up their first win of the season Saturday on the road, 3-1 over San Ramon FC at Tiffany Roberts Soccer Field. They will visit San Francisco Elite Soccer Club (1-2) at noon this Saturday for another Pacific North Conference game at the University of San Francisco’s Negoesco Stadium.

At 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dairy Complex in Davis, the 1839 FC men (5-2-1) — second in the NPSL’s Golden Gate Conference — visit the same FC Davis squad it tied 4-4 this past Saturday at Dodd Stadium.

Corbett also coaches a second 1839 FC women’s team that plays a United Premier Soccer League schedule. The team allows high school-age players to get more experience before preparing for the WPSL.

Napa Valley 1839 FC got its name from the projected year that the first grapevines were planted in the Napa Valley.

“Those roots are the reason we are one of the top destinations for travelers in the world,” Housley said.

