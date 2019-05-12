DAVIS – Napa Valley 1839 FC headed up Interstate 80 hoping to snatch a win and tie FC Davis with three wins atop the National Professional Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference.
But it was not to be. FC Davis handed Napa Valley its second straight loss, 5-2.
“They’re in first place because today they took advantage of the opportunities that they had,” 1839 FC head coach Rogelio Ochoa said of the hosts. “I thought it was a much closer match than what the score said.”
At times, 1839 FC (2-2-2) looked like it was the equal of the talented Lions, but every time the Napa Valley side drew closer, FC Davis (4-1-1) answered quickly to stay in command of the game.
Napa Valley had a chance to score first when a corner kick by Suliman Khorami found the head of Jorge Lua in the box in the fifth minute. Lua sent a header goalward, but FC Davis goalie Jonathan Laughlin was able to gather it in.
FC Davis opened the scoring instead, when talented forward Miguel Acevedo beat 1839 FC goalie Robert Doeland with a low, right-footed drive that found the left corner of the net in the 15th minute.
In the 19th minute, Lua sent another powerful header just over the crossbar, this time off the boot of Marco Gomez.
Two minutes later, a diving save by Doeland kept Evan Alvarez from giving the home side a two-goal lead.
FC Davis got the second goal it was pressing for in the 28th minute when Acevedo’s header hit the crossbar and fell to the feet of Kennedy Chongo, who punched it in for the first of his two goals on the day.
Just when it looked like FC Davis was going to run away with the match, a defensive lapse led to Napa Valley’s first goal of the day. Lua alertly beat Laughlin to a poor backpass by the FC Davis defense and nudged a slow roller into the empty goal.
“I took advantage of that situation and put it in,” Lua recalled. “I felt really good about that.”
Feeding off its first goal, 1839 FC had several thrusts led by Alan Castillo and looked like it would go into the halftime break down by just one. But FC Davis had other ideas. In the 44th minute, Lizandro Torres took advantage of a Napa Valley defensive lapse and easily poked home a right-footed shot from point-blank range to give his team a 3-1 lead at the intermission.
Napa Valley came out energized in the second half and Ochoa threw everyone forward in a desperate attempt to close the gap. A Lua header was again denied by the crossbar in the 49th minute.
“I was all by myself and tried to place it inside the post,” Lua said. “I didn’t have enough luck today.”
Castillo was also unfortunate when his low, hard drive in the 58th minute beat Laughlin but sailed just wide of the post.
Napa Valley was finally rewarded for the extra pressure in the 81st minute, when Osvaldo “Balon” Velazquez scored off a free kick to draw 1839 FC within 3-2 with plenty of time left for the equalizer.
But less than a minute later, the Lions took the wind from the visitors’ sails when Alvarez powered a left-footed drive at the goal that Doeland couldn’t handle, and Davis again had a two-goal lead.
With its defenders pressed into attack, 1839 FC was wide-open for an FC Davis counter attack that yielded the second goal of the day for Chongo. His left-footed shot beat Doeland for the final margin.
“I felt like the match was much closer than the score indicated,” noted Ochoa. “Those last two goals came because we were putting numbers forward. We also had a couple of opportunities on quick counters. But we made mistakes, which you just can’t do at this level.”
The coach also pointed out that Napa Valley played with a depleted side, due to injuries to starters Edwin Torres, Francisco “Pancho” Mendoza and Adrian Calderon.
“I’m not making excuses, but it would have helped to have a deeper bench,” Ochoa said. “Despite losing, we had a lot of positives to take away today. Our midfielders played very well and there were times we had them on their heels.”
He said Jorge Salazar, Mike Munoz and Gomez had strong games in the midfield.
Next up for Napa Valley will be a home clash at 7 p.m. next Saturday, May 18, against the second-place Sacramento Gold (3-2-1) at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.