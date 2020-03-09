Men’s Soccer: Lapses cost Napa Valley 1839 FC in home opener

The Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team had its chances to start off the season with two wins out of the gate, but the second one was not to be Sunday night.

In its home opener at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium, 1839 FC fell 2-1 to Project 510 of Oakland, a newcomer to the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference.

“I’ve only been here for three weeks now,” pointed out new 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett, “so I’ve had limited time with the players trying to be solid in the defensive zone. That was really our game plan coming in, trying to get them playing defensively. For them to score off set pieces was really frustrating.”

Napa Valley (1-1), coming off a 1-0 win over El Farolito in San Francisco the previous weekend, could easily have walked off at halftime with a nil-all draw but it was not to be.

Luis Ramirez had a great opportunity to put 1839 FC on the board first, but his left foot blast went just outside the right post in the 21st minute off a ball fell nicely for him in the goal square.

Another near-miss by Ramirez suggested strongly that, at least in the opening minutes, Napa Valley was getting the better part of the play.

