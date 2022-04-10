Men’s Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC dealt first loss, 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO — A controversial late goal gave El Farolito Soccer Club a 1-0 victory and ended Napa Valley 1839 FC’s four-game win streak Saturday afternoon at Boxer Stadium.

The highly physical National Premier Soccer League contest was decided in the 79th minute by a wonder strike from El Farolito’s Pedro Ferreira on a short pass from Herlbert Soto.

Ferreira took a shot from 18 yards out that was well placed in the top left corner of the goal, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Carlos “Manzana” Ayala, though the pass preceding Soto’s assist came from a teammate who appeared to be offside.

“It’s a disappointing result. I think we performed defensively pretty well. It was clear that their guy was offside,” 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett stated after the match at Balboa Park, just across I-280 from City College of San Francisco. “But even when that call doesn’t go, I think we could have defended it better. Credit to their player. He finished it well.”

Defensively, 1839 FC (4-1, 2-1 NPSL) had to adjust to the incorporation of two new starters due to recent injuries at the center back positions. Alvaro Carreras and Antonio Manzo played together for the first time and the duo did not disappoint, holding El Farolito (2-2 NPSL) to two clear scoring opportunities throughout the 90-minute match. Ayala denied one with an outstanding line save with his legs 15 minutes into the match, denying San Francisco’s Erik Arias header attempt from close range after a cross from Soto.

“With no game next week, this is going to be in our minds a little longer than we would hope,” Corbett said. “If we could perform defensively how we did today and add a little extra quality in the attacking third, I’m confident the boys will bounce back and get us goals to win us games in the future.”

Despite the struggles in the attack, 1839 FC still found themselves creating a couple key opportunities to come out victorious.

The first came in the 17th minute when a great passing combination between midfielders Oscar Ortiz and Miguel Galvan Lara set up the club’s leading scorer, Dario Pavon, in front of the goal for an attempt at his fourth goal of the season. Lamentably for the Spanish international, his shot from 10 yards out went over the crossbar.

El Farolito goalkeeper Johan Lizzaralde, like Ayala, also came up big for his side when tested. Just after Corbett substituted in Pol Monells to freshen up his sides attack in the 63rd minute, Monells nearly gave 1839 FC the lead on a strike from close range off a Sal Gomez driven cross. But Lizzaralde came up big to preserve the shutout.

“It’s tough,” said second-year 1839 FC midfielder Luis Mendoza. “You definitely always want to win and keep a streak going. We started off slow. In our previous matches, we started quick and hungrier. They were hungrier than us this time and that’s how the game goes. We have a quality team. There's just a few things we need to work on and fix.”

Napa Valley 1839 FC returns to action April 23, when it visits rival Sonoma County Sol (2-1 NPSL) in what is dubbed the Wine Country Derby. That showdown is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Petaluma’s East Washington Fields.

El Farolito SC also enters a bye and won’t see league action until April 23, when it visits newcomers Oakland SC (2-1 NPSL) at Oakland Technical High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information on Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s and women’s game tickets, merchandise, community partnerships, and volunteer opportunities.