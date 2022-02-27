Men’s Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC secures first victory of preseason, 3-0 over Bay Cities FC

Napa Valley 1839 FC continued to prepare for National Premier Soccer League play with another preseason game against a top-notch opponent and rolled 3-0 over professional side Bay Cities FC out of Redwood City on Saturday night at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

Bay Cities FC, a member of the National Independent Soccer Association, officially became the sixth professional soccer team in Northern California in 2022. They joined the San Jose Earthquakes, Sacramento Republic FC, Oakland Roots SC, Monterey Bay FC and Central Valley Fuego FC in that group.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The event, which was exclusive to 1839 FC Founders, community partners and season pass holders, did not disappoint. Supporters were greeted with beverages, merchandise discounts and many more perks that come with being a part of the club.

Among the community partners invited were representatives of Mira Winery, OLE Health, La Morenita Market, Barnhouse Napa Brews, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley and Napa Valley Petroleum.

“We wanted to treat our supporters and their commitment to growing the game in the Napa Valley,” said 1839 FC co-owner Joshua Goss. “They have all invested in our vision and we want to repay them with entertainment. Playing against top clubs of the diverse pro leagues in the country allows us to enhance the family friendly event experience while also providing our fans with exceptional soccer before our official season kicks off. We can’t thank them enough and hope to see them in the stands for years to come.”

The action-packed match immediately began with opportunities for the home team. In the first minute, new 1839 FC signing Joseph Restani received a well-driven ball from defender Gerardo Mendoza and didn’t hesitate to take a strong strike after getting past a defender. Unfortunately for Restani, his shot was saved by Bay Cities goalkeeper Alonso Lara. But Lara, a former player for Napa Valley, wouldn’t be so lucky for the remainder of the first half.

The Wine Country side stayed on the offensive and with many attempts at goal finally broke the lock in the 36th minute. After being awarded a free kick, Javier Alcarria placed a tricky cross that went untouched past a crowd of players, sneaking its way past Lara into the back of the net. Alacarria, a Spanish international who returns for his third season with the club, has been a key piece in managing midfield duties for the team coached by Mark Corbett.

“We’ve done a good job in setting the tempo of matches this preseason,” said Alcarria. “Knowing when to slow down the game is just as important as knowing when to keep the intensity at its peak. We have the ability to dictate what our opponent has to do and that gives us the advantage. We must keep that standard heading into the regular season.”

Dictate is exactly what Napa Valley did, netting two more goals in the last five minutes of the first half.

Oscar Ortiz, a newcomer to 1839 FC, celebrated his first goal for the team with a beautifully placed shot from 20 yards out that left Lara with no chance to make a save.

The buildup to that play was a tactical masterpiece with eight consecutive passes connecting, starting with Ian Reis in the defensive end and culminating on an assist by midfielder Luis Mendoza.

Marco Manzo, the 2016-17 Napa County Player of the Year, scored the third goal with a simple tap-in on a fantastic play. It was assisted by Joseph Restani, who left defenders behind and crossed the ball from the left flank just before the final whistle of the half.

With a 3-0 lead, Napa Valley had all the balance to manage the match the way it desired going into the second half. Bay Cities FC had no choice but to attack and pressure for the remainder of the game and that’s exactly what the visitors did. Five minutes into the half, they got their first opportunity at a comeback via the penalty spot after a scuffle. Fortunately for the hosts, they had 2017-18 Napa County Goalkeeper of the Year Carlos Ayala. Known by many as “Manzana,” Ayala had a magnificent penalty save to preserve the clean sheet.

Despite not capitalizing on the opportunity, the visitors continued their pressure on Napa Valley’s defensive lines throughout the remainder of the match. They nearly scored on a shot by striker Adolfo Trujillo in the 60th minute, but it was just wide to the right.

Bay Cities FC continued creating opportunities via its captain and yet another former 1839 FC player, Jonathan Partida. Despite his team’s strong efforts, the home side held their ground and secured a clean sheet.

“We need to take this high standard and momentum into every match no matter who the opponent is,” 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett said. “We can’t allow ourselves to drop our level depending on who we’re going up against. Every game should be played at 100% from start to finish. We dropped our intensity in the second half, but it was a given that they had to pressure us given the score. We managed the match well and got the result, but we’ll continue to work hard to keep our consistency building.”

Napa Valley will wrap up its friendly matches on the road this Sunday, March 6, with a closed-door exhibition against San Jose Earthquakes II.

With this, 1839 FC will have completed a preseason full of top competition to be well prepared for its NPSL opener at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, against Contra Costa FC at Dodd Stadium.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information on Napa Valley 1839 FC, including the full schedule and how to purchase season tickets.