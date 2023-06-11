Napa Valley 1839 FC and visiting FC Davis had a scoring party that turned into a victory party for neither team in National Premier Soccer League action Saturday night.

The visitors scored two unanswered goals in the final 16 minutes to salvage a 4-4 tie in the Golden Gate Conference match at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

Napa Valley’s fourth league home game had 912 fans in attendance, and just enough FC Davis supporters to help their team come back from 3-1 and 4-2 deficits.

Prior to kickoff, 1839 FC and A&J Vineyard Supply presented a large check representing their $5,000 donation to Ole Health to benefit farmworker health services.

The game kicked off at 7:10 p.m. and had its first goal only seven minutes in, by Aaron Farnan for FC Davis.

After multiple chances by Napa Valley, the hosts tied it in the 23rd minute when Paris Martins crossed the ball to Oscar Ortiz for a header goal.

Only four minutes later, Ortiz gifted his own cross from near the corner of the 18-yard box and found top 1839 FC scorer Dario Pavon for another header goal and a 2-1 lead.

The score was the same at halftime after each team came close several more times.

Just six minutes into the second half, Napa Valley appeared to be pulling away when Victor Cascon scored for a 3-1 lead.

After FC Davis cut it to 3-2 in minute 58, Napa Valley’s Ryan Kane, just subbed into the game, found himself at the end of a succession of passes before scoring in the 69th minute to put 1839 FC back up by two goals.

Unfazed, the visitors played a quick free kick and scored in the 76th minute to make it 4-3.

Then, two minutes into stoppage time, FC Davis tied it. The scorer, already with one yellow card, earned another one by removing his shirt in celebration and was ejected with the resulting red card.

Napa Valley got one more shot on goal, but it bounced off the post just before the final whistles.

The teams won’t have to wait long for the rematch.

Second-place Napa Valley (5-2-1) visits FC Davis (1-5-2) for a 6 p.m. game next Saturday, June 17, at the Dairy Complex. Visit napavalley1839.com for more on Napa Valley 1839 FC.