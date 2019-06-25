The Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team needed a Texas-sized effort to finally knock off the Sonoma County Sol for the first time Saturday night.
The Napa squad got it from Keagan Angevin, a 2013 graduate of Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Angevin was one of the Vikings’ top three scorers when they won the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 1-5A State Championship in his senior season.
On Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, he made everybody forget about a surreal miss of a go-ahead penalty kick by Francisco “Pancho” Mendoza in the final minutes – by heading in the winning goal himself off a Gary Tovar cross just before the final whistle for a 3-2 Wine Country Derby victory.
“We know Sonoma’s a big rival, so whenever we play them it’s always a heated game – as you could see, fouls everywhere,” Angevin said. “If we can get at least a tie, it’s great for the team, but to come out and get this win was awesome.”
Angevin, who joined 1839 FC with about six games left in the 2018 season to shore up its defense, had also scored his other goal of the season on a Tovar assist in a 3-1 home loss to the East Bay Stompers two weeks before.
Having this goal snap a five-game losing streak meant the world to Angevin.
“I saw that they were loading the front side, the back side of the box, and so I drifted a little bit offsides at first,” Angevin recalled of winning play. “I kinda gave a hint to Gary that I was open because they were about 5-10 yards off of me, and then I jumped back onsides just as the ball was hit and I was able to find it. Gary knew where to put it and I was just lucky enough to get my head on it.”
Tovar said it was all Angevin.
“Keagan’s that guy that you can never doubt. He’s always there. Even if you hit him a bad ball, he somehow gets to it amongst the scramble,” he said. “It’s kind of like a chemistry-telepathy kind of thing between us. You just give each other a look and try to get a good cross and thankfully I got a good hit. He was in there to finish the job and get us the win.”
Andres Prieto gave 1839 FC a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. But the Sol’s Miguel Galvan Lara converted a penalty kick just before halftime to knot the contest. After Sonoma County’s Javier Macias gave his team a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute, it appeared the Sol had Napa Valley’s number once again.
“We put the first goal in and felt we had a pretty good feel for the game,” Angevin said. “We let our foot off the gas a little bit and they were able to find a little bit of footing, but for the most part I thought we held our own and dominated at least 60 to 70 minutes of the game.”
Mendoza used his speed to corral a through ball in stride and slot the ball past the Sol goalkeeper and tie the match back up in the 80th minute.
Shortly after, an 1839 FC player was tripped in the penalty box and earned a penalty kick – one that was certain to seal the hosts’ biggest win of the season – especially with Mendoza, one of the league’s top scorers, lining up to shoot it.
But Mendoza missed left – tantamount to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shooting an air ball in the playoffs. But Mendoza seemed to lament the miss only briefly as he and his teammates continued to push for the winning goal.
“Pancho’s been there for us all season,” Angevin said. “He’s a goal-scorer at heart, so that was an unlucky miss. That’s probably one in 10 misses he’ll have from that PK stripe, so we knew we had to have his back and put one in for him at least.”
Added Tovar of the missed PK, “It happens. It just as easily could have gone in as easily as it went out, but like Coach (head coach Rogelio Ochoa) always tells us throughout the season, we’ve got to learn how to maintain the composure and stay focused and disciplined.
“We still had 5-6 minutes left and in those 5-6 minutes we were able to get a cross and goal and go home with a ‘W’ and the three points.”
Napa Valley improved its sixth-place record in the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference to 3-5, while Sonoma County dropped to last place with a 1-6 mark.
Angevin said his team isn’t counting on making the playoffs, so 1839 FC is focused on finishing with a two-game win streak – like it started the season – when it hosts first-place FC Davis at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“If we can move into that No. 4 or No. 5 spot, I think we can at least make ourselves feel good about this season, for sure,” Angevin said.
Napa Valley suited up only 18 of the 35 players on its roster due in part to injuries and suspensions.
“Usually at this point in the season you’re down to the very committed ones, the ones that are here to the end,” Tovar said. “Like I always tell my teammates, ‘There’s no better feeling than stepping onto the field with guys that want to be there, guys that are playing for more than just the press. They’re playing for the city, they’re playing for their family behind the team, and most importantly playing for (each other).”
Tovar, a 2011 Napa High graduate, said getting the monumental win at the Memorial Stadium where 1839 FC hosted games the last two seasons – before hosting all but the last two of this season at Justin-Siena – made the Derby win extra special.
“To do it in the place where it all started is an unbelievable feeling,” he said. “It’s the cherry on top.”
Assistant coach Ivan Hernandez, who took the helm Saturday while Ochoa had a pre-planned family commitment, said two fullbacks were among his missing starters. Napa Valley also changed goalkeepers midway through the season, from Robert Doeland – due to work commitments, according to Angevin – back to last year’s starter, Javier Valdez-Raya. The latter had several clutch saves, stopping a Sol penalty kick and a point-blank shot late in the game.
“He’s got good instincts, and confidence,” Hernandez said of Valdez-Raya. “It comes down to confidence, and some luck.”
After his team won its first two matches, then settled for two ties before losing the next five, Hernandez said winning the Derby was proof the team has never given up on the season.
“It’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster in terms of the league,” the coach said. “Maybe in the middle of the season we had a little rough patch here and there, injuries and what-not, but the guys have been working hard and this win is the reward. But right now it’s about finishing off strong.”
Napa Valley was coming off the previous weekend’s 2-1 loss at San Ramon FC in which a Marco Reyes Gomez goal wasn’t enough.
“Whenever these guys step onto the field, they just want to win, whether there’s playoff stakes on the line or not,” Hernandez said. “At the end of the day, they just want to win. That’s their competitive nature.”
This weekend, Napa Valley will look to avenge its 5-2 loss at FC Davis on May 11.
“They beat us pretty good last time, so it’ll definitely be a statement game for us,” Angevin said. “I think the way we match up is pretty good, to be honest. The last game against them we had a few defensive mishaps, so we’re looking to clean those up and finish up the season with a strong win at home.”