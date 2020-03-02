Men’s Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC wins opener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kotch owns Ride Napa Valley, a full-service events company, and has had much cross-over with the Housley family. Her Rock the Ride event for gun violence prevention raises funds for Alaina’s Voice Foundation, named after Housley’s daughter, a victim of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, 2018.

“Last fall, the 1839 players walked onto the field with their jerseys sporting the message ‘ENOUGH.’ We will continue to spotlight this national epidemic of gun violence using sport as a platform,” Kotch said. “For me, I see an incredible opportunity to engage with our community by offering the unique blend of sport, social connections and social causes. I also see how this men’s team can have a direct connection with our Napa County youth teams and families, and we hope to engage that audience on and off the field.”

Each year, Napa Valley 1839 FC brings forth a national cause or issue to stand behind. The 2020 cause kit focuses on lung cancer awareness, an initiative from 1839 FC partner and sponsor Mira Wines. Along with the cause kit, players will sport custom designed uniforms, inspired by the colors and patterns of the vineyards of Napa Valley, and will prominently showcase returning sponsors Mira Wines, Napa Valley Petroleum, and The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley.