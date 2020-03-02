Men’s Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC wins opener

Napa Valley 1839 FC heads into its fourth National Premier Soccer League season with several changes, including new coaches and business partnerships.
The men’s club was established in 2017 as a professional-level team to provide an aspirational opportunity for Napa Valley talent. Many NPSL players have signed professional contracts with Major League Soccer teams and European clubs and played for their countries’ national teams. Today, 1839 FC features both accomplished homegrown talent and skilled international players.
The team began its NPSL Golden Gate Conference schedule on Saturday, when Francisco “Pancho” Mendoza scored in a 1-0 win over El Farolito at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco.
“There’s no doubt we’ve had mixed results over the past few years,” said 1839 FC co-owner Arik Housley. “But as we continue to evolve and learn, we feel very optimistic as we head into the 2020 season.”
Along with the team’s recent announcement of the hiring of English Head Coach Mark Corbett, assistant coach David Landeros and manager Daniel Morales, the club has also brought in Rebecca Kotch as general manager, a part-time position focused on operations, marketing and sponsorship.
“With our mission of creating a family-friendly evening entertainment experience, we believe Rebecca has the right background to support these goals,” Housley said. “Her roots are athletic-based events with a focus on non-profit fundraising, and that suits us perfectly.”
Kotch owns Ride Napa Valley, a full-service events company, and has had much cross-over with the Housley family. Her Rock the Ride event for gun violence prevention raises funds for Alaina’s Voice Foundation, named after Housley’s daughter, a victim of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, 2018.
“Last fall, the 1839 players walked onto the field with their jerseys sporting the message ‘ENOUGH.’ We will continue to spotlight this national epidemic of gun violence using sport as a platform,” Kotch said. “For me, I see an incredible opportunity to engage with our community by offering the unique blend of sport, social connections and social causes. I also see how this men’s team can have a direct connection with our Napa County youth teams and families, and we hope to engage that audience on and off the field.”
Each year, Napa Valley 1839 FC brings forth a national cause or issue to stand behind. The 2020 cause kit focuses on lung cancer awareness, an initiative from 1839 FC partner and sponsor Mira Wines. Along with the cause kit, players will sport custom designed uniforms, inspired by the colors and patterns of the vineyards of Napa Valley, and will prominently showcase returning sponsors Mira Wines, Napa Valley Petroleum, and The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley.
“We couldn’t be more grateful than to have these key partners with us again,” Housley said. “They understand our long-term vision as we build a sustainable organization, and we also give a big thanks to AulCorp, Del Sur Mortgage, Ranch Market, La Morenita Market, Napa Printing, The Coliseum, and Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance, all of whom recognize our work with the community. And, we’re excited to announce new partners for 2020 – OLE Health, Plant Works Nutrition, and UBS.”
Napa Valley 1839 FC partnership opportunities are available for any size organization and include the Small Business Package ($750) with game-day packages that include the company employees, family and friends to come out in unison for an evening of sports and entertainment, or the Corporate Package ($2,500) which offers a custom jersey to company employees.
Napa Valley 1839 FC’s home opener is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8 against Project 510 of Oakland at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium. Season passes are available for a promotional price of $39, and game day tickets are $10. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger.
Visit NapaValley1839.com for tickets and more information.