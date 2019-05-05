The Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, 1-0, at the hands of a big, physical San Ramon FC squad Saturday night at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.
Napa Valley fell to 2-1-2 in the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference, while San Ramon FC evened its record at 3-3.
“They put really hard pressure and played really physical and we couldn’t match it,” 1839 FC head coach Rogelio Ochoa said. “It’s been a tale of two halves. The first half we came out and didn’t really play to our full potential. Today we bounced back and did really well in the second half, but it wasn’t enough this time.
“We’re down again early, we did our best to come back, but we just didn’t have enough to come back this time.”
Napa Valley has now trailed in four of its five games this season, making a habit of being comeback kings. However, when faced with a stout defense with a major size advantage, 1839 FC’s speed and aggression was not enough to grab a victory.
“We’ve got to learn from this,” Ochoa said. “In the past it’s been enough for us to come back. Today it wasn’t. Sometimes, you’ve got to take the loss and learn from it and move forward, and hopefully that doesn’t happen again.”
San Ramon FC jumped all over Napa Valley from the onset, attacking 1839 FC goalkeeper Robert Doeland over and over with quality chances from close range. Doeland came up with a myriad of saves, but allowed the one goal that ended up being the difference.
That goal came in the game’s 37th minute, when a wide-open Ross Middlemiss corralled a pass from Octavio Guzman on the left wing. As Doeland rushed out to cut off Middlemiss’ angle, the forward stopped, winded up and pushed a left-footer past the swarming keeper into the top left corner of the net.
Just like in its previous game against the Sonoma County Sol, a 1-1 tie, 1839 FC woke up from its sleep-walking first half after being down. Only this time around, its offense couldn’t click in time.
Napa Valley tried to take advantage of its speed time and time again by sending long crosses deep down the field, hoping the ball would find a forward who could make a play. That’s where San Ramon’s size advantage played a major difference, however, as it intercepted nearly every attempt by outmuscling the hosts.
Napa Valley ended up getting quality chances from Jorge Lualua, Marco Reyes Gomez, Victor Calderon and Efren Torres. But none were as close as Sebastian Herrera’s near-gem in the 78th minute.
“I got the ball and I looked around,” Herrera recalled. “I saw a little bit of space and time. I was able to turn with it, kind of run with the ball and look to pass, but I didn’t see anyone. So I just kind of took a shot and it looked like it was going in.”
Herrera’s shot ricocheted off the crossbar and dropped straight down, appearing to onlookers to cross the goal line. However, the referees were unable to conclusively say it was a goal. Torres’ attempt to follow in the shot went wide right.
“I thought it went in because it hit the post and it kind of went back at an angle and came back out,” Herrera said. “But you know, the refs can only see from so far.”
Asked whether he thought Herrera’s shot should have been a goal, Ochoa responded, “Of course. Everyone that is wearing green thought it went in. That’s how it works. But hey, the refs saw it closer than us. It was just one of maybe four clear chances we had – all great chances, but they didn’t go in.”
With time winding down quickly, 1839 FC had no time accost the referees and plead its case. The hosts needed to string together good passes and take any open shot they found. Napa Valley had one last chance to break through when it was awarded a corner kick in the 89th minute. But Torres’ header opportunity again went wide right, and San Ramon Valley ran out the clock to grab the victory.
“I think this is definitely a learning game,” Ochoa said. “We’re going to take this match, learn from it, and hopefully get three points against Davis next week.”