Men's Baseball: Age doesn't matter for Wine Country Blue Jays

The Wine Country Blue Jays, who play in the Redwood Empire Baseball League's 45-and-over age division, won their home opener the fun way.

With two out in the bottom of the ninth, Brian Harlan’s solo, walk-off home run to left-center field in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Jays past the 45-and-over Pirates, 5-4, on April 24 at St. Helena High School.

“That’s about the greatest way to win one,” said Blue Jays player-manager Tom Kemper.

The Blue Jays played much better than they did in a 16-4 loss to the 45-and-over Blacksox in their April 10 season opener at Windsor High.

“We played good, strong defense,” Kemper said. “It’s early in the season, and we are trying to get all of our pitchers work. When you play a good team like the Pirates and win 5-4, it really shows that we are ready.”

The Blue Jays (2-1) returned to St. Helena High this past Sunday and routed the 45-and-over Rockies, 16-5. Their next game is at St. Helena against an older team, the 55-and-over Dragons, at 2 p.m. May 15.

Harlan leads the Blue Jays with 8 RBIs and is one of six players who lead them with 4 hits apiece, though he’s the only one of them with all extra-base hits – two homers and two doubles.

With a double and 3 singles is Ryan McClelland (2 RBIs, walk, 2 stolen bases, 3 run scored). With four singles apiece are Rob Drew (2 RBIs, 2 walks, 3 runs scored), David Giugni (2 RBIs, hit by pitch, sacrifice fly, 1 run scored), Jason Loring (RBI, walk, 4 stolen bases, 3 runs scored) and Brian Adams (RBI, 2 runs scored).

Adding 3 hits apiece are Mike Hall (double, RBI, 2 runs scored) and Christopher Hill (3 RBIs, run scored).

“This is a league where lots of guys can hit the ball,” said Kemper, who has a hit and RBI so far. “I'll tell you, being 54 years old, I’m out here running around and about the 6th inning you start feeling older than that.”

The Blue Jays have been part of the league for five years, but this is the first year they’ve had the St. Helena High field as their home venue. Of the 20 men who make up the team, five are from St. Helena – Troy Waters, Karl Gonsalves, Nathan Penley, Harlan and Loring.

There are five 45-and-over teams in their Federal League Division and they play a 19-game regular season that wraps up Sept. 18, although their last home game is July 31. Teams can advance to a national tournament in Arizona in October, and even to the Men's Senior Baseball League World Series.

“The beauty of this league is we get to step on the field and feel like kids again,” Kemper said.

Kids use aluminum bats, though, while REBL players use ones made of wood like the major leagues.

“There is nothing that beats the sound of a wooden bat hitting a ball,” said Hill, the Blue Jays’ general manager.

Visit rebl.org for more information about the league.