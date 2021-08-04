Men's Basketball: Vintage graduate Thom joins Minnesota Timberwolves' coaching staff

Scott Thom didn’t rest on his laurels after being named 2009-10 Napa County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year for guiding his alma mater back to the playoffs after a 10-year drought.
The 1997 Vintage High graduate stepped down, in fact, to become the head of strength and player development for the UC Berkeley men’s squad, a job he’d been doing as an intern already. Wanting more perspective at the NCAA Division I level, he then took the same position at Washington State.
Missing the head coaching duties he’d had for four seasons at Vintage, he returned to Napa and was hired as head coach at College of Marin in 2016.
Thom coached COM for four seasons, commuting from Napa, and was preparing the Mariners for a fifth one when the 2020-21 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A lot of coaches changed jobs during California’s 15-month sports shutdown, but that wasn’t why Thom left COM.
He left because he was offered a dream job, as Athletic Performance Coach for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.
“I don’t think COVID and the cancelling of our season spurred me to look harder for a new job. It just kind of happened,” he said. “I’d been open to potential jobs the past couple years, if they were the right fit for our family, and I feel when the NBA calls, you answer, because you never know when or if, another opportunity to work in the league will present itself again. The last thing you want to think is ‘What if?’
“All that being said, making change is never easy. Napa is an extremely special place to us and will always be home, and I’m sure the minus-50 degrees in the winter months of Minnesota will be an experience to say the least.”
He’s been on the job for two months. Plus, he and his wife, Julie, recently welcome their first child, Maximus Bear Thom, into the world.
“The hiring process was pretty crazy. It happened fast,” he recalled. “On June 2, I was offered the position. Once I accepted it, I was told I had a one-way ticket on June 6 and I'd start work that Monday, June 7. That’s where the support of Julie has always been so huge. I packed a bag, jumped on a plane and got to work, and she started handling the selling of our house and getting things dialed in the for the 2,000-mile move. Without her let’s-make-it-happen attitude, there’s no way I would’ve been able to take the job.
“That being said, she is already planning trips back to Napa during the hard winter months. I don’t blame her.”
Thom said their son already has a nickname, “Baby Bear," and is “non-stop comedy.” Never mind that Daddy is working with some of the best players in the game.
“My hope is when he’s older and able to read this article, he’s proud of his parents and is inspired to chase his dreams, bet on his work ethic, and always trust his gut,” said Thom. “During my interview process with the Timberwolves, one of general managers asked me what accomplishment throughout my coaching journey am I most proud of. I responded, "Being a dad.”
Though he’s coaching at the top of the game now, he’ll never forget his years at the COM helm. Two of the 14 Mariners who transferred to four-year colleges from Thom’s program hailed from Napa County — American Canyon’s Malik Ghiden to UC Berkeley, and St. Helena’s Ethan Battistini to Whittier College.
“The past five years at College of Marin were special,” he said. “I’m forever indebted to (Athletic Director) Ryan Byrne for trusting me with the men’s basketball program as it was my first head coaching college job.”
When Thom took over at COM, its men’s basketball program was on probation due to illegal recruiting and hadn’t had a winning season since 1995. In his third season there, the Mariners finished 14-13 overall and third in the Bay Valley Conference at 10-6. They also had a team GPA of 3.2, finishing second in the state academically. The Mariners finished above .500 again the next year, making them the first back-to-back winning seasons in the program since 1989. They finished fourth in the conference and earned a team GPA of 3.15, third best in the state.
Thom attributed the quick turnaround to the type of players his staff recruited to COM, utilizing an abundance of resources Marin offers students on campus and the support system through faculty and staff led by Athletic Director Ryan Byrne.
When asked about the turnaround from the initial season with his first recruiting class, which had an overall record of 3-21, Thom said “We want student-athletes to view College of Marin as a destination for development. We want our men’s basketball program to represent this on a daily basis, which means we only recruit motivated student-athletes that will utilize our many academic and athletic resources.”
He said assistant coach Antonio Rubio helped him turn the program around.
“We recruited, coached some amazing young men, and made a positive impact on their development as basketball players — but more importantly as young men,” Thom said. “When I look back at these past five years, I’m filled with gratitude because we were able to do all these things and be back in our hometown surrounded by friends and family. But I did have that brutal Highway 37 commute. It was just time for a change. As we look for a house now, being close to the (Timberwolves’) Target Center is definitely a priority.”
Thom said he likes that his position with Minnesota involves dealing with many departments.
“What's really great about my role as an athletic performance coach at this level is, due to my basketball coaching and player development background, I’m utilized everywhere — in the weight room, on the court, it’s non-stop basketball. The organization is filled with amazing people, from the coaches, to front office, training staff. I’ve felt extremely welcomed since making the move.
“What I has me pinching myself daily is it’s really all basketball. The past 18 years of my coaching journey we’ve always had study hall, class checks … the list goes on. Here it’s all hoops, all the time. It’s a dream situation for me, and I just want to do a great job, learn a lot, and make a positive impact in my role.”
Regardless of facing harsh winters in a new land, far from extended family, it’s still all Thom could have asked for.
“A moment that hit me and made me take a step back and reflect on the journey up until this point was when I first saw my nameplate in the practice facility,” he recalled. “I sat there by myself in the locker room, shed a couple tears, grateful.
“There’s a quote I’ve always loved: ‘The goal isn’t at the end of the road, the goal IS the road.” It’s all about the journey, and I’ve been blessed in my coaching journey. The relationships, the players, the coaches I’ve been fortunate to work with — it’s what makes coaching in my opinion the best gig in the world. It started back in 2003 (as junior varsity boys head coach) at Vintage High and I’ve been coaching ever since. It’s all led to the next step in the journey, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Now we just need to get after it and win.”
