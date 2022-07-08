Men's College Basketball: Napa High grad Greenlee commits to Carolina University

Many factors can determine what school a scholar-athlete will decide to call home at the college level.

For Brayden Greenlee, they were location, location, location.

The 2021 Napa High graduate, who helped the Grizzlies’ boys basketball team win the Vine Valley Athletic League title as a sophomore in 2018-19, signed a letter of intent last Saturday to play for Carolina University of Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Bruins compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association at the Division I level in the South Region.

“I like that North Carolina is a basketball state and that Winston-Salem is one of the most desirable cities in the country,” Greenlee said on July 1. “I’m visiting the school in a few weeks and then we start practice and school in mid-August. I’ve already started the Carolina team workouts and we have Zoom calls every Friday.”

Carolina finished 22-7 overall and 8-2 in conference play last season under then-head coach Willie Williams, who has since stepped and been replaced by former assistant coach Jacob Heck.

The school changed its name from Piedmont International University two years ago. Former Dallas Mavericks and Wake Forest standout Josh Howard put the school on the map by serving as head coach from 2016-2020.

Greenlee should hit the ground running, even transitioning from Northern California to the college homes of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, after playing for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian’s post-graduate team, Golden State Prep, this past winter.

“The Prolific Prep and Golden State Prep coaches sent my film out to multiple schools and Jacob Heck reached out to me and we began talking,” Greenlee said of how he learned about the private Christian university, which has just over 500 undergraduates.

Carolina enjoyed its best-ever finish at the NCCAA Division I National Tournament, placing third, after winning the South Region Tournament. The Bruins ended up ranked No. 7 in the NCCAA.

“Coach Heck was an assistant coach in the program last year and I’ve gotten to know him really well,” Greenlee said. “In fact, he's a Golden State Warriors fan even though he’s from South Dakota.

“A winning program is important to me as I was fortunate to play for Coach Tim Malloy at St. John's Lutheran and North Bay Basketball Academy (AAU ball) with Coach Tony Prescott and we had a lot of success,” Greenlee said. “This carried over to Napa High and playing for Coach Zack Cook and Coach Greg Johnson and having an undefeated (12-0) inaugural season in the VVAL was special. Obviously, playing for the Prolific Prep graduate school team and Coach Humphrey Jackson at Golden State Prep was at another level.”

Greenlee, a 6-foot guard with a 6-foot-2 wingspan, is a pretty special player himself.

For one, the son of Ray and Raylene Greenlee is the nephew of 1991 Napa High basketball alumnus Brent Farris, who played there under legendary head coach Denny Lewis. Farris went on to play two seasons at Napa Valley College and two at Saint Mary’s College and was inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. He now lives in Kansas City, Mo.

But Greenlee didn’t get where he’s at now on genes alone.

“I began playing for (NBBA coach) Tony Prescott in the fourth grade and was fortunate to work with him all throughout elementary, middle school and high school,” Greenlee said. “Tony has been instrumental towards getting me prepared for this opportunity to continue playing in college.”

Greenlee’s older brother, Jordan Greenlee, starred in football for Vintage High and went on to play at Northwestern State. He’s still playing in the Rocky Mountain Conference at Adams State, having earned another year of athletic eligibility, and is working toward a master’s degree in sports coaching.

Greenlee said he enjoyed his entire high school basketball experience, even though it had peaks and valleys record-wise.

“I had a great high school basketball experience,” he said. “My freshman year on JV was awesome with Coach Brad Swim, who played with my Uncle Brent, and Coach Andy Viera who also coached me in NBBA. Coach Cook was a very good X's and O's guy and Coach Johnson is a great motivator and player's coach, which all came together for us to have an undefeated league season.”

The Grizzlies went 12-0 in the VVAL regular season before winning the VVAL Tournament and earning the No. 14 seed in the North Coast Section Division 1 Playoffs. The lost their first-round game at No. 3 seed James Logan in Union City, 85-76, to finish 23-6 overall. Logan went on to lost to Chino Hills in the Division 1 state championship game, 69-63.

He came back as a junior and led the Grizzlies with 19.6 points per game as they finished 3-9 in the VVAL and 7-19 overall. As a senior during the COVID-delayed spring 2021 season, he averaged 20.5 points for a team that went 2-9 in the league.

Another key returner from the league-champion squad was Brock Bowers, who helped lead the University of Georgia to the national title earlier this year as a school record-breaking tight end. But Bowers couldn’t play basketball as a junior due to injury, and graduated before what would have been his senior basketball season to catch up with his Georgia teammates.

“Obviously if Brock wasn't hurt for our entire junior year, things in league and in the section would’ve been different,” Greenlee recalled. “And then COVID hit and he left school early and we didn’t have much of a season.”

Greenlee got back on track this past winter with Golden State Prep, which finished 32-5 against some of the best competition in the country.

“This past season with Golden State Prep was great for continuing to improve my game and get better,” he said. “Several of my teammates from last year are going on to play (collegiately) at multiple levels.”

A 4.0 GPA student, Greenlee plans to major in sports management at Carolina.

“This past season, taking classes at Napa Valley College and playing on the GSP team has really prepared me for what it’s like to be on the road playing basketball and finding that balance with academics and homework,” he said. “For me, basketball is a stress relief as it’s always enjoyable just to put up shots or work on my free throws.

“I’d like to play as long as I can and afterwards continue being involved with game either in administration, coaching, or the business side.”

For now, he looks forward to playing in a basketball mecca and staying in touch with former Napa High teammates such as Jack Giguiere, who plays football for the University of San Diego, and Bowers.

“I’m looking forward to going to school in North Carolina and playing there,” he said. “Most of our games are on the East Coast, in particular the Southeast, so I hope to catch up with Brock. I’m going to try and make his game at South Carolina and Jack will be in North Carolina the following year when he plays (for the Toreros) at Davidson.”