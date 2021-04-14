Men's College Basketball: Pioneers show progress during short season

After the Pacific Union College men’s basketball team swept La Sierra of Riverside in its first two home games of the season April 3-4, the Pioneers ran into the UC Merced buzzsaw in another California Pacific Conference contest.

Pacific Union lost to the Bobcats by eight fewer points, 73-58, than when they opened the season in Merced. It can be hard to take the court with confidence against a team that’s beaten it by 23 points. But the Pioneers did. They started well, trailed just 32-27 at halftime, and took the lead in the 40s. But the Bobcats, who outshot PUC 52% to 33% in the second half, dominated down the stretch.

“We came out pretty strong in the first half, but kinda melted away a little bit towards halftime and made a few mistakes that they capitalized on to put us down five,” PUC head coach Greg Rahn said. “We came out strong again in the second half. But once they tied it up, it was a landslide. We lost our cool a little bit and one of our guys got a technical foul and I think the momentum shifted from there until the end.

“They probably ran away at the five-minute mark. If we’re five minutes away from being a little more disciplined and being more competitive, I think we’re OK.”

The Pioneers were out-rebounded 47-26, including 38-24 at the defensive end.