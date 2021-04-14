Men's College Basketball: Pioneers show progress during short season

The Pioneers (3-3 CalPac and overall) were to visit UC Merced (6-0 CalPac and overall) on Wednesday night before hosting the Bobcats at 1 p.m. this Sunday, April 18.

The teams will finish their season with a conference tournament at La Sierra, where the hosting Eagles (3-9, 1-7 CalPac) will play PUC for a chance to face UC Merced in the title game. There is no national tournament this year because of the pandemic.

“We’ve got some work to do to catch Merced, and then try to peak at the tournament,” Rahn said. “We’re playing seven games in 14 days and three of those days are driving. We really got the short end of the stick, but our guys are competitors. They knew what it was coming into it, they’re fighting hard, and right now we have to show our improvement, our growth. I’ve seen it, so I’m encouraged.”

In the first two games against La Sierra, Alton Turner had 16 points and four rebounds to lead the way in the Saturday game and Johnson made two key free throws to help seal the Sunday win. Anderson grabbed 15 rebounds between the two games. Wariso had 11 points and seven rebounds in the Saturday win and 16 points and six boards in the Sunday win. Isaiah McCullough led in that Sunday win with 24 points in 25 minutes, while Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds.