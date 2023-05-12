Napa Valley College’s Markus Nanpei shot the lowest score of the California Community College Athletic Association Men's Golf Northern California Regional Championship, a 36-hole tournament held at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione on Monday and Tuesday.

Nanpei — who prepped at Father Duenas Memorial School, an all-boys Catholic school in Mangilao, Guam — shot a 68 and a 74 to finish with an even-par 142, beating runners-up Chase Bird and Elias Pettersson of Reedley College.

"I had a great feel for the course since we had played it a number of times. So, I felt like I had a great idea of what to do, and what to do on each hole," Nanpei said in a report at nvcstorm.com. “I’m just grateful to be able to play for Napa and play for (Freschi) and have great teammates as well.”

Napa Valley’s all-freshman squad finished third as a team at 743 and, as a top-four finisher, qualified for this Sunday and Monday’s CCCAA State Championships at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera.

Dragonfly is where the NVC golf head coach Bob “Skip” Freschi’s women’s team finished third in its NorCal tournament last fall and became the first squad in the history of its program to qualify for the state tourney, placing fifth at Morro Bay.

“To come in third place and get a trophy is quite an accomplishment,” Freschi said of the men’s team in the report. “I had to tell them just how difficult it is for a team to go to states, and what you just accomplished is quite an achievement. They worked for it. It was exciting to watch. I’m very proud.”

Nanpei was in the driver’s seat after shooting a season-low 3-under-par 68 to take the lead in Monday’s first round as the Storm finished the first 18 holes in first place at 359.

"All the guys, we get along together well. We're working together and we're just getting better,” Nanpei said on the website. “To see a 359 on that first day was great. It shows us what we can do.”

Reedley ended up in first place at 727, followed by Fresno City (733), Napa Valley and Sierra (748).

"(Tuesday) didn't go as well as they anticipated after Day 1, but that's golf," said Freschi in the report. "But after it settled in, and we got a trophy and took pictures, then they opened up and they were fired up and excited. Playing for a state championship is going to be fun. They earned it. To go down there, putting up that 359, that turned a lot of heads and opened a lot of eyes for Napa Valley."

Also for the Storm at NorCals, Concord High product Armand “A.J.” Tomasini was ninth 72-76 – 148), San Leandro High graduate Anthony Zahradka tied for 15th (74-77 – 151), Santa Rosa High product Max Taylor tied for 18th (70-82 – 152), Vacaville High grad Jack Mitchell was 22nd (75-79 – 154) and Vintage High product Matthew Commander tied for 28th (81-78 – 159).

"We knew it was going to be a battle," said Freschi said on the website. "We were hoping to beat our team's scoring average, which is about 390. We did that today and we hung in there. Very proud of the guys and what they accomplished over the two days. I'm so glad they get to experience a state championship and competing for a state championship."

Nanpei had three birdies on Tuesday, including on the second and third holes.

"What he has done is very impressive," said Freschi in the report. "I told him during the middle of the season, 'Hey, you have the ability to put up a red number. You're right there, on the doorstep. Let's work on your part of the game where it will take you to that low number.' "

Nanpei shot a 2-under-par 70 and finishing fifth in the Big 8 Conference's fifth tournament in March at Buena Vista Golf Course in Taft.

"It's quite a testament to his work ethic and the type of golfer he is, the skill he has and the ability he possesses out there," Freschi said on the website. "He’s really a solid individual and he has a great competitiveness about him of playing really good.”

Storm assistant coach David Knox, a PGA Class A golf professional and the Director of Instruction at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, introduced the men’s team to college golf during NVC’s fall program.

"Just to see their development throughout the fall semester and them coming together in the spring, just their maturity and their camaraderie, is nice to see,” Freschi said in the report. “We're a team and we fight for each other. We compete against each other. We have a good time practicing and playing and being very competitive. It shows with these tournaments. In the last 2½ to three weeks, we've really jelled and really started to put together good holes, quality scores.”

Dragonfly reminds the NVC team of Chardonnay, their home course.

"I told the guys, 'This is our type of course. It's open and you can hit driver on a lot of the holes.’ They feel comfortable on it," said Freschi in the report.

Along with the four NorCal qualifiers in the state tournament will be Southern California qualifiers Saddleback-Mission Viejo, College of the Desert-Palm Desert, Riverside City and Cuyamaca-El Cajon.

"We're all really excited to go play down there for the state championship,” Nanpei said at nvcstorm.com. “We all love the course. We all thought that it plays to our game. Hopefully we finish strong at state.”