Men's Soccer: Closing minutes haunt Napa Valley 1839 FC after another 2-1 loss

It didn’t take long for both to contribute. Ramsey’s defensive tight marking immediately paid off in the 56th minute. After stealing the ball, he began a counter attack that culminated in him assisting Biondini, who showcased his speed and ability to get behind defenders to open the scoring for a 1-0 lead.

Turlock head coach Sergio Sousa responded with a key substitution of his own almost instantly after conceding the goal. Forward Jahrie Gray entered the match and in the 72nd minute equalized for the home team by heading a ball past Herrera on a well-placed cross from Ricky Rosas.

With 1839 FC pushing for that elusive second goal, the spaces opened up again for Academica and it capitalized on another cross in the final minutes. This time, Andy Velasquez assisted Marcus Decouto in the 87th minute.

“It took until halftime for us to start playing; it was a wasted first 45 minutes,” Corbett said afterward. “Everything we do in terms of preparation, organization, starts way before kickoff. We need to demonstrate that for a full 90 minutes and the remainder of the season.”

The defeat was Napa Valley’s first against Academica SC since they started meeting in NPSL matches in March 2018.