Men's Soccer: Closing minutes haunt Napa Valley 1839 FC after another 2-1 loss

Late goals from Academica SC prevented Napa Valley 1839 FC from leaving Turlock Saturday night with its first points of the National Premier Soccer League’s Return to Play Series.
Despite opening the scoring and having more ball possession in the second half, 1839 FC didn’t extend its lead while the home side took advantage and capitalized on two aerial opportunities to run away with the 2-1 Golden Gate Conference win.
Much like in its first match against FC Davis, 1839 FC had trouble keeping opponents tightly marked. Academica took the space Napa Valley was leaving open, but could not find the net as 1839 FC’s back line — which includes current Vintage High School student Ian Reis — and the goalkeeping of 2020 American Canyon High graduate Sucre Herrera kept the first half scoreless.
Herrera made a crucial save in the 20th minute, clearing a shot from his goal line after a hard strike from Academica striker Cody Golbad from 10 yards out.
“Our defensive shape was organized, but it was too deep in our half. We can’t afford to give opponents any space...” 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett said at halftime.
To begin the second half, Corbett made two key substitutions that instantly had an impact — fullback Paul Ramsey, for his league debut, and forward Billy Biondini, former American Canyon High and Napa Valley College standout.
It didn’t take long for both to contribute. Ramsey’s defensive tight marking immediately paid off in the 56th minute. After stealing the ball, he began a counter attack that culminated in him assisting Biondini, who showcased his speed and ability to get behind defenders to open the scoring for a 1-0 lead.
Turlock head coach Sergio Sousa responded with a key substitution of his own almost instantly after conceding the goal. Forward Jahrie Gray entered the match and in the 72nd minute equalized for the home team by heading a ball past Herrera on a well-placed cross from Ricky Rosas.
With 1839 FC pushing for that elusive second goal, the spaces opened up again for Academica and it capitalized on another cross in the final minutes. This time, Andy Velasquez assisted Marcus Decouto in the 87th minute.
“It took until halftime for us to start playing; it was a wasted first 45 minutes,” Corbett said afterward. “Everything we do in terms of preparation, organization, starts way before kickoff. We need to demonstrate that for a full 90 minutes and the remainder of the season.”
The defeat was Napa Valley’s first against Academica SC since they started meeting in NPSL matches in March 2018.
Napa Valley 1839 FC (0-2) will host Sonoma County Sol FC (0-2) this Saturday, June 19, in the annual Wine Country Derby at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
