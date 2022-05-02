Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC blanks Oakland Stompers 6-0

Napa Valley 1839 FC, after losing and winning 1-0 in back-to-back road matches, broke out with 6-0 romp over the visiting Oakland Stompers on Saturday night at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

Although 1839 FC hadn’t had issues getting on the scoreboard through their first four weeks of the National Premier Soccer League season, the stat sheets proved that the men in green perform best in front of a packed grandstand at home. The club went into the match having tallied 6 goals in two home matches and just 1 goal in two road matches.

“I’m really proud of the team today,” said 1839 FC defender Paris Martins, who was named the Mira Winery Player of the Match. “We went out there and did what Coach (Mark Corbett) wanted from us and put some goals away. That was most important. Last weekend we struggled with putting the ball in the net, but today the boys came out and finished.”

A determined Martins got 1839 FC (4-1) started early with an assist. Just two minutes into the contest, he ran up his right flank and crossed a ball received from Dario Pavon for striker Joseph Restani to capitalize on with a hard strike, sending the nearly 500 fans in attendance into blazing celebrations.

The dynamic defender made his presence felt again with a similar play in the 16th minute, this time creating space and opting for a shot thanks to a ball from midfielder Pol Monells. Unfortunately for Martins, his attempt hit off the Oakland crossbar of the net defended by former 1839 FC goalkeeper Javier Valdez.

“We need to keep moving the ball and playing simple,” Martins said. “Tonight showed that 1839 is ready to go and keep pushing to take the next step.”

With Oakland giving Napa the space and time to move the ball and generate an abundant amount of scoring opportunities, the home side capitalized on two additional chances to take a 3-0 lead by halftime.

The first of those came moments after Martins hit the Stompers’ crossbar in a well-played overlap run from Oscar Ortiz, who combined with Monells before assisting Pavon for the simple tap-in and 2-0 lead. The next goal came courtesy of newcomer Daniel Castro, a Pacific Union College standout, who made it 3-0 with a shot into an open goal after a mix-up between Valdez and his defenders in the 23rd minute.

Napa Valley had to play the second half without Pavon, its leading scorer. The Spanish international was ejected from the playing field in the 43rd minute after receiving a second yellow card for accumulation of fouls. Oakland was also left with one fewer player after Luis Castillo was penalized with a direct red card for fouling Joseph Restani and preventing a clear scoring opportunity as the last defender in the 33rd minute.

Defensively, Corbett’s side was missing captain Gerardo Mendoza because of COVID-19 protocols, as well as Salvador Gomez because of injury. Both have been starters all season. But depth has been key in 1839 FC’s success.

“Everyone plays a vital role. It was nice to get everyone on the field and get deserved minutes tonight,” Corbett said. “We’re very pleased with our depth and clean sheet. It’s what we really wanted. We want to be a team that’s solid and doesn’t concede many chances. Even when we did, ‘Manzana’ (goalkeeper Carlos Ayala) made a couple of great saves and Cesar (Giron, backup goalie), when he came on, looked solid as well.”

Despite the adjustments, 1839 FC held Oakland to only one clear chance at goal the whole evening — and it didn’t come until 58th minute. Ayala came up with a huge play in goal, saving a one-on-one attempt by Suliman Khorami after receiving an exquisite filtered ball from Nomialay Hashim. Both are former 1839 FC players. Napa Valley also demonstrated its offensive depth in the second half by adding three more goals.

“We spoke about being unselfish and making sure that people are in the right position so we can roll the ball across,” Corbett said. “Our boys play for each other and don’t make it about themselves. It’s about the badge.”

Monells appeared again in the 60th minute, this time as a scorer. In an impressive counterattack transitioning from a Stompers corner kick, Castro played a long ball to the speedy Restani, leaving him with space and time. Despite having the opportunity to take a shot and get himself on the scoresheet yet again, Restani awarded the man from Barcelona for all his ball distribution throughout the match with a rolled ball across the opponent’s goal for another simple yet clinical team finish to make it 4-0.

Five minutes later, Monells repaid the favor in similar fashion. After receiving a penetrated ball from midfielder Marco Manzo, he simply passed the ball to Restani for a tap-in fifth goal.

In a bizarre defensive blunder by the Stompers, an attentive Martins sealed the deal with a goal of his own in the 80th minute. Valdez, in an attempt to resume play quickly, took the ball on a goal kick and passed it to center back Patrick Dolopei, who had his back turned to the ball. Martins stole possession before Valdez or the defender could react and slid the ball into the net to make it 6-0.

“We’re going to come out to practice next week and play our hearts out and just keep pushing,” said Martins, who has played every minute of the season so far. “All the guys know we’re playing for each other. We’re playing for 1839 fans, the owners, coaching staff and everyone that puts the work in outside. It’s great.”

Now with 12 goals in three home matches and sitting top of the standings, Napa Valley looks to take its offensive momentum on the road next Saturday when they visit Sacramento Gold FC (3-1-1) at Capital Christian High School for a 7 p.m. match.

The Stompers (0-4-1) will attempt to earn their first win of the NPSL campaign when they play host to Academica SC (2-2-1) at Raimondi Park in Oakland on Saturday.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information on tickets, merchandise, volunteer opportunities, community partnerships, and the upcoming debut of Napa Valley’s first Women’s Premier Soccer League team.