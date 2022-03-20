Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC claims league opener in 3-2 thriller over Contra Costa FC

Napa Valley 1839 FC kicked off its seventh National Premier Soccer League campaign with a bang Saturday night, defeating Contra Costa FC 3-2 in a roller-coaster matchup at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

With the match tied 2-2, 1839 head coach Mark Corbett looked to the bench and substituted in Billy Biondini and Miguel Galvan Lara. Both instantly made an impact.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Upon entering the game in the 78th minute, the speedy Biondini — a 2019 American Canyon High graduate who was named 2019-20 Bay Valley Conference Forward Player of the Year for Napa Valley College — dribbled the ball up the field while taking on players before placing a cross that Lara struck into the net to secure the victory for the Wine Country side.

“For how well we performed during preseason, it wasn’t by far the best performance tonight, but it feels good to get a positive result,” Corbett said. “Contra Costa has a very talented young team. It definitely was a difficult test. Tonight’s performance really showed the depth and potential we have both in whoever is starting or coming off the bench.”

Dario Pavon was named Mira Winery Player of the Match.

“It felt great to be back on the pitch,” he said. “The support motivates us to perform at a high level and try our best to win matches in a convincing manner.”

Contra Costa FC tried to take an early lead, but 2019 Vintage High graduate Carlos “Manzanita” Ayala denied the shot on goal by Addison Escobar with a spectacular diving save. Ayala, the Napa County Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017-18, has cemented his spot as 1839 FC’s starting keeper during the club’s preseason after being a substitute for two years. He demonstrated why he’s the club’s new No. 1 goalie with another amazing save in the closing minutes of the first half.

The key saves by Ayala allowed 1839 FC to escape the first 45 minutes with a 1-0 lead after newcomers Oscar Ortiz and Pol Monells combined in a play that culminated in a penalty being awarded. Monells, a native from Barcelona, converted the kick in the 23rd minute.

“Scoring in my first match for Napa felt fantastic. The atmosphere was outstanding. The supporters were top class. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this season,” Monells said. “Today was a good test. We pulled through when it mattered most and took advantage of the opponent’s mistakes.”

To kick off the second half, both 1839 FC and Contra Costa FC took the field with the same starting 11. The visitors threatened to flip the script on the home supporters with a more offensive mindset. Contra Costa FC striker Alonso Del Mundo did just that in the 63rd minute, when he was tripped up in the opposing goal box. Del Mundo converted the penalty kick to equalize the match, 1-1.

It took Napa Valley just seven minutes to respond, as Pavon intercepted a ball from the visitors’ back line and score a fantastic goal for a 2-1 lead after dribbling past goalkeeper Jeremy Zielinski.

Contra Costa FC got in position to tie the match yet again, however, via a corner kick a few minutes after Pavon’s celebration. With heavy traffic in Ayala’s goal box, CCFC’s Adrian Guzman drove a hard strike off a corner kick. It sneaked into the net after a miscommunication between Ayala and midfielder Javier Alacarria, who was covering the front post.

Momentum continued to switch back and forth between the teams, but Napa Valley took the result after Contra Costa fell just short of equalizing late in the contest.

“Who wouldn’t want to play in front of such a great crowd? They pushed us to pull out the result tonight,” Corbett said. “We’ll take things one step at a time and build from tonight to improve and bring more joyful moments for our fans.”

Napa Valley 1839 FC will next visit Oakland’s Project 510 of the United Soccer League II for a friendly exhibition before returning to league play by hosting Academica SC of Turlock at 7 p.m. April 2 at Dodd Stadium.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information, including a full schedule, game tickets and volunteer opportunities.

Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC ties preseason finale 1-1 against San Jose Earthquakes II The Napa Valley 1839 FC men's soccer team tied San Jose Earthquakes II with an equalizer late in the game at PayPal Park in San Jose, and also unveiled its new kits to founders.

Men’s Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC secures first victory of preseason, 3-0 over Bay Cities FC The Napa Valley 1839 FC men's soccer team defeated visiting Bay Cities FC 3-0 for the first win of its preseason slate on Saturday night at Justin-Siena.

Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC scrimmages USL's Monterey Bay FC The Napa Valley 1839 FC men's soccer team got an early goal and assist from Dario Pavon before giving up three quick goals to host Monterey Bay FC in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday.