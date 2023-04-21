Napa Valley 1839 FC continued its sixth National Premier Soccer League season with a 3-1 loss to Golden Gate Conference rival Sonoma Sol in its home opener last Saturday night at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium.

More than 800 fans attended the Wine Country derby, or rivalry game. Sonoma fans were outnumbered, but made a strong showing.

“There was great energy from the fans on both sides,” 1839 FC co-owner Arik Housley said.

Napa Valley 1839 FC and Sonoma Sol have had a rival series of games annually since Napa’s inception in 2017.

Sonoma scored on a set piece in the 16th minute, a header by Antony Gonzalez off a corner kick, for a 1-0 lead.

But Salvador Gomez-Avila entered the penalty box and was fouled, earning a penalty kick opportunity for 1839 FC. Dario Pavon converted it three minutes before halftime. Napa Valley had many more chances to go ahead before settling for a 1-1 halftime tie.

A beautiful spring evening turned chilly with both the weather and 1839 FC, whose offense went cold.

The Sol regained the lead on a goal by Omar Nuno midway through the second half. Napa Valley began to attack more to get the game back in its hands. Although 1839 FC dominated possession, it was unable to convert another goal.

Nuno played a ball through the middle to Ivan Barba for the game’s final goal in the 89th minute.

Despite the efforts of mascot Napa Snappa the Crocodile, 1839 FC did not answer and the Sol improved to 1-2.

Napa Valley (1-1) opened its season April 1 with a 3-1 win of its own, over Oakland SC at Oakland Technical High School. The team took a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Ryan Kane in the 33rd and 38th minutes. Guilherme Martins made it 3-0 before the hosts nixed the clean sheet the 85th minute.

The 1839 FC staff has head coach Mark Corbett, manager Joshua Goss, and assistant coaches Rogelio Ochoa and Ben Solomon.

On the team are goalkeepers Carlos Ayala, Alex Clewis and Cesar Giron, defenders Alvaro Carreras, Sam Henneberg, Paris Martins and Gomez-Avila, attackers Jose Maravilla, Guilherme Martins, Oscar Ortiz, Ivan Sakou, Justin Sotelo, Pavon and Kane, midfielders Javier Alcarria Moreno, William Bonora Santana, Miguel Galvan, Luis Hernandez Velasco, Marco Manzo, Gerardo Mendoza, Mohey Mersal and Ulysses Vega.

Napa Valley’s next three games are on the road. — against Sacramento Gold at Capital Christian High School at 7 p.m. Saturday, against nonconference opponent Las Vegas Legends FC at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. April 29, and against the Sonoma Sol at the Petaluma Community Sports Fields at 7 p.m. May 13.

The annual cause kit launch for 1839 FC will be on May 20, when both its men’s and women’s teams will play at Dodd Stadium and proceeds from the jersey launch will go back to farmworker health and Ole Health. Primary sponsor A&J Vineyard Supply will provide much of the support for the day and those in attendance. Gates will open at 3 p.m., followed first by the 1839 FC women’s season opener and Pacific North Conference debut against the Fresno Freeze at 4 p.m., and the men’s game against the Oakland Stompers at 7 p.m.

The Napa Valley women’s roster includes goalkeepers Juliana Alexander and Erika Upson, defenders Emily Bird, Erin Brown and Lillianna Ruiz, midfielders Isabella Fernandez, Maia Goss and Sofia Reiswig, and forwards Lauren Frohan, Kimberly Garcia, Kalani Gonzales, Olivia Jessee, Hunter More and Tessa Salvestrin.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information.

