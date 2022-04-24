Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC edges rival Sol 1-0

PETALUMA — With two weeks to ponder a painful first National Premier Soccer League loss, 1839 FC didn’t let its rival make it a losing streak.

Napa Valley made an early penalty kick hold up for a 1-0 victory over host Sonoma County Sol FC at the Petaluma Community Sports Field Complex on Saturday night.

The highly anticipated Wine Country Derby saw nearly 50 traveling supporters of 1839 FC witness the team get back in the win column after a 1-0 defeat to El Farolito in San Francisco on April. 9.

“It definitely feels great to bounce back,” 1839 FC midfielder Luis Mendoza said. “The last result was something we had on our shoulders. We had a chip on our shoulders coming into this game and I feel like we wanted it more this time.”

That was immediately apparent as Napa Valley (3-1) quickly jumped on the offensive and found itself in the opposing goal box with the ball at Luis Mendoza’s feet. Before he could get a shot off, the midfielder was clipped by Sonoma County’s Sebastian Herrera and awarded a penalty just one minute into the contest.

Leading 1839 FC scorer Dario Pavon calmly stepped up to the penalty spot and took charge of putting the visitors up 1-0 with a beautiful chip shot into the center of the net as Sol FC goalkeeper Colin Coppola dove to his left side.

It was Pavon’s fourth goal in four matches.

“Sonoma’s a great team, but we were able to hold them off. There’s nothing better than getting a shutout,” Mendoza said. “If they don’t score, it’s either a tied game or we win, but thankfully we were able to put one away. We should have put more away, but that’s how soccer goes.”

He appreciated having so many 1839 FC fans in attendance.

“It’s always a blessing having these supporters,” he said. “We’re thankful they make every away game feel like home. We heard them, we felt them, and it gave us the energy to keep battling and keep going for more. This win is for the team, but more for the fans. It’s always a pleasure.”

Offensively, despite converting on only one opportunity, Napa Valley dominated in creating chances.

Minutes after putting his team up, Mendoza looked to get on the scoreboard again. After recovering a cleared ball from Sol FC’s defensive line, he set himself up for a blazing strike that went just above the crossbar. An identical play in the 45th minutes saw teammate Marco Manzo try his luck and also just scrape the crossbar.

Sonoma County (2-2), despite having good build-up passes and possession, had only one clear opportunity in the first half. The speedy Alex “Pollo” Climaco was the first of six Sol FC players to string together nine passes and he also culminated the play with a hard shot from 18 yards out that just went wide left of Carlos “Manzana” Ayala’s goal in the 15th minute.

In the second half, Napa Valley jumped onto the pitch with the same offensive-minded intention. Substitutes Oscar Ortiz, Miguel Galvan Lara and Guilherme Martins sparked the attack while the back line led by center back and team captain Gerardo Mendoza remained solid defensively.

Sonoma County regrouped and attempted to contest more on attack, earning corner kicks and playing via the wings while hoping to capitalize on a slip-up — and nearly did in the 75th minute. Former 1839 FC midfielder Alexis Brito spotted Climaco with space on the right side of the field and passed to him, allowing the striker to cross a dangerous ball that slithered past an unbalanced defense to a wide-open Kyle Owings. The Sol FC midfielder, alone in the goal box, missed a wide-open header in the clearest opportunity at equalizing the game for the home side.

Ortiz responded for 1839 FC with an attempt of his own in the 80th minute after combining with Lara, his strong shot being saved by Coppola’s leg reaction from close range.

“Getting a shutout is always big,” Ayala said after recording his second shutout of the season. “The defense was strong all game and didn’t really give them chances. Seeing our fans out here pumped us up and helped us defend our 1-0 lead. These are the games you never want to lose, so we’re happy to give them this win and thankful for always being there for the team.”

The teams will meet in another iteration of the Wine Country Derby on May 21 at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

Full focus for 1839 FC now turns to returning home after two consecutive road matches and hosting Oakland Stompers (0-3-1) at Dodd Stadium at 7 p.m. April 30.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information on tickets, merchandise, volunteer opportunities and community partnerships.