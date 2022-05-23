Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC outshines Sol FC 2-1

Napa Valley 1839 FC began the seventh week of the National Premier Soccer League campaign with urgency Saturday night, and not just because it was hosting the second leg of the Wine Country Derby.

While pulling out a 2-1 victory over rival Sonoma County Sol FC, 1839 FC looked to return to the top of the Golden Gate Conference standings.

Napa Valley (5-2) had fallen to third place as a result of a 5-0 defeat at Sacramento Gold FC in their previous outing two weeks before.

“We all left the Sacramento result in the past,” said 1839 FC’s Luis Mendoza, who returned from injury for the derby. “Everyone has those games where things could have gone either way with chances. We didn’t score our clear opportunities and they did. The beautiful part of soccer is that there’s always opportunities to get better and improve.

“We worked hard throughout the week and tonight it showed in front of our great fans. As always, they pushed us to get this hard-fought, important win. We’re very thankful.”

A packed Dodd Stadium witnessed 1839 FC finish a sweep of the two-match series against Sonoma County (2-5) in a spectacular tight match that was decided by a wonder strike from 20 yards out from the right foot of Oscar Ortiz in the 63rd minute.

“We knew we had to come out in the second half to prove a point,” Ortiz explained. “The first half was a little flat and at halftime we decided to go out and show some personality. It was necessary because it shows that although we had a messy game we can pull out victories, and that’s what’s important.”

It wasn’t the simplest of matches to manage for 1839 FC. Early in the contest, Sol FC threatened with two chances that required Napa Valley goalkeeper Carlos “Manzana” Ayala to work.

The first came in the opening minute, when Maurilio López shot a rocket from 15 yards out that Ayala deflected away. With high pressure and numbers forward, the visitors got comfortable and maintained possession of the ball.

When it appeared Sonoma County would strike first, 1839 FC took advantage of the only sloppy pass Sonoma County’s back line had recorded up to the 12th minute. Former Sol FC standout Miguel Galvan Lara intercepted a ball in the midfield and it led to an attacking play that culminated in a corner kick in which one of Napa Valley key scorers, Dario Pavon, was fouled and awarded a penalty kick.

In very similar circumstances to the first encounter between both clubs, Pavon stepped up to take the shot. Unlike last time, the Spanish international failed to convert. Fortunately for the striker, Sonoma County goalkeeper Arturo Ornelas was unable to maintain the ball. It made for an easy tap-in goal for Pavon, his sixth goal in six matches.

Napa Valley headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead, but not satisfied with its performance on the field.

“The last time we played them we went 1-0 up and we couldn’t get that second goal and it made it nervy,” 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett said. “We got the second one tonight, but unfortunately, Seby (Vintage High graduate Sebastian Herrera), a former player of ours, had a fantastic strike that brought them back in the game and the made the last 15 minutes more nervy.”

“The guys know we can’t play well every minute of every game. Sometimes it’s a little about grit and determination and can they dig deep, and that’s what they’ve done to get the win tonight.”

Fans were treated to an entertaining second half which included a goal for each side from a former Napa Valley high school standout.

Ortiz, a 2012 Vintage High soccer alumnus who played for Jefferson College in Missouri, put 1839 FC up 2-0. But Sol FC’s Sebastian Herrera, a 2015 Vintage High graduate who helped the Crushers win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title as a senior, responded with an exquisite 25-yard strike.

Despite Sonoma County threatening to spoil the party for more than 500 home-team supporters, 1839 FC maintained its lead to the finish and remained in at least third place in the Golden Gate standings. This would qualify 1839 FC for its first full season NPSL playoffs since it joined the league in 2017.

Napa Valley will continue its playoff hunt on June 5 when it visits Contra Costa FC for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Mount Diablo High School in Concord.

Sonoma County will also host Contra Costa FC in its next game, on June 11 at the Petaluma Community Sports Fields.