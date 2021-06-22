Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC takes down Sonoma Sol, 3-2, in Wine Country Derby

Troubles continued for the Sol and soon after their first ejection, a second one transpired. This time substitute Maurilio Lopez saw the red card just one minute after he had entered the match, receiving it for hitting 1839 FC captain Alvaro Carreras with a vicious elbow.

With a two-man advantage, it appeared 1839 FC would run away with an easy win. But that was not the case. Much like in previous matches, it struggled in the final minutes. Sonoma scored a late goal in the 83rd minute via a penalty kick by Santos, who beat 1839 FC substitute goalkeeper Carlos Ayala, making him dive to the opposite side of his shot for the easy conversion.

Fans were kept on the edge of their seats the remainder of the game as they nearly witnessed Santos convert his third goal of the night for the visitors. The striker's attempt was beyond Ayala’s reach but, fortunately for Napa Valley, over the crossbar.

“Game management is the most important part we need to think of after tonight,” 1839 FC’s Carreras said. “We need to be on top of every little detail defensively and take advantage of every clear opportunity we have up top to make our lives easier.”