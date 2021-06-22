Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC takes down Sonoma Sol, 3-2, in Wine Country Derby

The seventh iteration of the National Premier Soccer League’s Wine Country Derby lived up to the hype as Napa Valley 1839 FC came out victorious over rival Sonoma County Sol FC, 3-2, before more than 400 spectators at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium on Saturday night.
“We’re very relieved to finally get that first win of the season for our supporters and everyone who helps behind the scenes,” said 1839 FC captain Alvaro Carreras. “We’ll enjoy tonight’s victory, but there’s work to be done. Nobody in our locker room is satisfied with the performance.”
Relief indeed was the feeling for the home team. Not only did 1839 FC earn its first points of the NPSL’s Return to Play Series, but they also broke a first-half scoreless streak that had begun when head coach Mark Corbett took over in February 2020.
In the early stages of the match, it appeared the more experienced Napa Valley side would have a calm night. Just five minutes in, 1839 FC had a clear opportunity to score. However, first-year midfielder Arjan Dosanjh's header attempt on a corner kick taken from forward Salvador Gomez was denied by Sonoma’s crossbar.
Napa Valley’s pressure going forward continued to build opportunities, but with no goals to show.
Sonoma Sol wouldn’t keep its arms crossed and, in the 16th minute, capitalized on its first attempt at goal. Oliver Ziemer picked off a stolen ball in the midfield to feed striker Sebastian Santos, who didn’t think twice and shot a hard strike past 1839 FC goalkeeper Sucre Herrera to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Despite going down, Napa Valley continued to move the ball up the field and earned corner kicks that eventually give it the lead.
The first goal came on another cross taken from Gomez in the 26th minute. Gerardo Mendoza took advantage of a scramble to hit a hard shot into Sol’s net from 10 yards out to tie the match. Gomez took advantage of a corner kick nine minutes later, placing a ball toward the front post for midfielder Dario Pavon to head it past Sol goalkeeper Valentin Bravo and send Napa Valley into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
Similar to the first 45 minutes, 1839 FC dominated on the offensive side of the ball during the second half but failed to score on several opportunities.
To add more offensive power, Corbett in the 60th minute substituted in strikers Luis Ramirez and Billy Biondini and midfielder Luis Mendoza. Their impact showed just two minutes later, when a dramatic swing of events gave 1839 FC a huge advantage.
Pavon, who earlier in the match had given his team the lead, played a through ball to Mendoza into Sol’s goal box. In an attempt to minimize Mendoza’s angle to shoot on goal, Sonoma’s goalkeeper came far out of his line and made a successful save. But he fumbled the ball. Mendoza collected it and chipped a shot toward the open goal.
In dramatic fashion, Sol defender Miles Monroe took the role of goalkeeper and swatted the ball away with his right hand. First official Bruno Silva had no choice but to eject Monroe from the match and award Napa Valley with a penalty kick, which Ramirez converted to give his squad a 3-1 advantage.
Troubles continued for the Sol and soon after their first ejection, a second one transpired. This time substitute Maurilio Lopez saw the red card just one minute after he had entered the match, receiving it for hitting 1839 FC captain Alvaro Carreras with a vicious elbow.
With a two-man advantage, it appeared 1839 FC would run away with an easy win. But that was not the case. Much like in previous matches, it struggled in the final minutes. Sonoma scored a late goal in the 83rd minute via a penalty kick by Santos, who beat 1839 FC substitute goalkeeper Carlos Ayala, making him dive to the opposite side of his shot for the easy conversion.
Fans were kept on the edge of their seats the remainder of the game as they nearly witnessed Santos convert his third goal of the night for the visitors. The striker's attempt was beyond Ayala’s reach but, fortunately for Napa Valley, over the crossbar.
“Game management is the most important part we need to think of after tonight,” 1839 FC’s Carreras said. “We need to be on top of every little detail defensively and take advantage of every clear opportunity we have up top to make our lives easier.”
In spite of the torturous final minutes 1839 FC faced against a nine-man Sonoma side, the three points remained at home and, most importantly, perhaps a momentum shifter for the remainder of the season. Napa Valley and Sonoma are now even in the all-time Wine Country Derby series, with two wins apiece and three draws.
Napa Valley (1-2) will travel to Concord to take on new NPSL side Contra Costa FC at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Mt. Diablo High School. Contra Costa FC improved to 2-1 after defeating Oakland Stompers 3-0 on Sunday.
