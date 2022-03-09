Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC ties preseason finale

Napa Valley 1839 FC scored a late equalizer and completed its 2022 National Premier Soccer League preseason preparations with a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes II of the newly formed MLS Next Pro at San Jose’s PayPal Park on Sunday morning.

“As an owner, I was excited for our team to be able to play in such a beautiful venue,” Napa Valley 1839 FC co-owner Arik Housley said. “It’s not every day you get to step on the pitch of a stadium that seats 18,000.”

MLS Next Pro is the newest men’s professional soccer league in the United States and Canada that is affiliated with Major League Soccer. It will launch in April with 21 teams, of which 20 are reserve sides for MLS clubs.

“It was a wonderful experience,” Housley added. “Beyond the venue, we got to compete against the San Jose Earthquakes’ reserve team and a few players that also participate with their primary Major League side. There’s no better way to prepare for a season. The 1-1 result really demonstrates the hard work the guys have put in at trainings.”

Driving his team on the club’s new bus to face off against a professional side wasn’t all Housley had on his plate Sunday. He had to make sure he and all the players made it back in time for the annual Napa Valley 1839 FC Founders Club Kit Unveiling event, where business partner Joshua Goss was setting up for guests’ arrivals.

“We strive to manage our club as if it were a professional organization,” Goss said. “Organizing events like these, playing against professional teams, involving our community partners, and giving our supporters the opportunity to be part of something more than just match nights is part of our mission.”

Goss, who earlier in the day had run in the full 26.2-mile Napa Valley Marathon, was now running logistics at Barnhouse Napa Brews, the host of the event and the team’s newest community partner.

Those in attendance included club founders, members of the team’s supporters group “Green Army,” community sponsor representatives, and players and staff of the 1839 FC men’s and women’s teams.

“I enjoyed the 1839 kit launch,” said 1839 FC Founder member Phil Montalbano. “Overall, they’ve done a good job of creating a wonderful community and family-friendly feel to their events, whether that's game day, special international friendlies, or these Founder-only perks. You can tell 1839 has worked hard over the years to generate a more professional feel. The team looks exciting this year and I’m really looking forward to hanging out with friends and watching them play this season.”

The new kit, which resembles the Napa Valley vineyards and pops in color with the home jersey being green and the away option in purple, have been sought out by not only locals but also those in other states. Included in the design are community partners Mira Winery, La Morenita Market, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, and Barnhouse Napa Brews.

“We inspire our kits each season on Napa Valley themes. The sponsors on every kit have always been local businesses, as well,” Housley noted. “Over the years, our designs have been beloved by most and we’ve been fortunate to sell nationally via our online shop.”

Napa Valley 1839 FC will debut the new kits when hosting Contra Costa FC on March 19 at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium in what will be the first official match of the 2022 National Premier Soccer League season. That match is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information on the team’s schedule, season tickets and jersey sales.

