Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC ties Pumas Legends 6-6

Napa Valley 1839 FC hosted its annual international exhibition on Saturday evening, continuing their tradition of bringing professional soccer stars for families to meet in Napa.

This year the Wine Country club opted to face off against Mexico’s Pumas Legends, a team consisting of retired players who made history during their tenure with Club Universidad Nacional, A.C., commonly referred to as UNAM.

Among the notable names in attendance were José Aílton da Silva, José Francisco “Kikin” Fonseca, Jorge Collazo, Joaquin Beltran, Jose Luis “Parejita” Lopez, Miguel España, Jesus Olalde and Braulio Luna.

“For these exhibition matches, the game plan revolves around having fun and putting on a show for the fans,” explained 2010 Napa High graduate Gary Tovar, a 1839 FC player since 2019. “A lot more direct play, taking chances that normally we wouldn’t, as well as being very creative, throwing in a couple tricks and flicks, a nutmeg here and there or, in my case, committing a penalty in the 90th to make things interesting.”

More than 500 fans in attendance at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium were treated to a spectacular show filled with goals and celebrations. The friendly concluded in a draw after Pumas Brazilian international José Aílton da Silva converted a penalty kick on the final play of the contest.

“Having the opportunity to play against these legends was surreal, and a privilege,” Tovar added. “To be able to compete against guys you grew up watching and idolizing is what any footballer dreams of. Overall, I as well as my teammates were extremely grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity to be part of the match and for all the fans that made it out.”

Despite the notable age difference between both teams, an abundant amount of experience and knowledge of the game allowed Pumas to make an impressive comeback in the first half after quickly going down 3-0.

Dario Pavon, 1839 FC’s leading goal scorer during the 2022 National Premier Soccer League campaign, didn’t waste any time in making his presence on the scoresheet. He netted 2 goals in just 15 minutes, and completed his hat trick in the 28th minute. Pavon’s second goal drew cheers from both supporter groups as he beautifully chipped the ball over the opposing goalkeeper, leaving him with no reaction but to witness the ball go into the goal.

Pumas answered with a hat trick of their own via José Francisco Fonseca, better known globally as “Kikin.” The 2006 World Cup Mexican National Team participant bounced back after missing a penalty kick against 2011 Napa High School alumnus Federico Aguayo Cortes in the 11th minute, proceeding to score 3 of his 4 goals in the contest in just 10 minutes.

The veteran capitalized on a goalkeeping mistake 15 minutes in, stealing a ball from Cortes and sliding it into an empty goal. Fonseca struck his second in the 20th minute and completed his hat trick four minutes later with a well-placed header on an assist from da Silva, sending fans into a frenzy with his famous reenactment goal celebration imitating Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance.

“Hosting these types of matches has become an annual thing for us and we hope to continue to bring teams to the Napa Valley for everyone to experience,” said Napa Valley 1839 FC co-owner Joshua Goss after the match. “Match weekends bring so much excitement, smiles, laughter, cheering and conversation. It is great for our community and builds that family atmosphere.”

Guilherme Martins scored two goals and Jose Maravilla added one to round out the scoring for 1839 FC. José Aílton da Silva converted two penalty kicks to even out the score and send the fans home happy.

“As soccer around the world is in full swing, our own Napa Valley was treated to another exciting, goal-filled match between 1839 and this group of legendary players,” Goss added. “The atmosphere was awesome! Fans from all over California came to cheer on their favorite players and to get their autographs and pictures taken.”

Napa Valley 1839 FC will now continue to enjoy its offseason as it plans to start the preseason in January in preparation for its 2023 National Premier Soccer League campaign.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information and to stay up to date on club information and future matches, tryouts and events.