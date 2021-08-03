Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC wins playoff debut, 3-2 over Contra Costa FC

Much like in the first half, 1839 FC controlled the pace after halftime with opportunities presenting themselves but with no goals to show. Contra Costa continued to fight, seeking the equalizer and hoping for Napa’s well-organized defense to slip up.

The visitors caught a break in the 59th minute after captain Ross Middlemiss stole a ball in the midfield from center back Ian Reis and fed it to winger Justin Wolfe. He sent a cross that Armando Castro, after sneaking behind Napa’s unbalanced defense, finished for the equalizer. The score remained tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes, leading to extra time.

If ever there was a time to play the cello warnings from the movie “Jaws,” this was it.

After being in the stands for two weeks due to an arm fracture, “Baby Shark” Ramirez was ready to strike after returning to the pitch in the second half. Along with Ramirez, Emmanuel Johnson — the game changer in a 2-1 victory over El Farolito the previous week — was also sent onto the field by head coach Mark Corbett. With more fresh legs, 1839 FC dominated during extra time by applying constant pressure and creating the most opportunities.