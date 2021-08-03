Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC wins playoff debut, 3-2 over Contra Costa FC

Five years after becoming a member of the National Premier Soccer League, Napa Valley 1839 FC hosted and won its first-ever playoff match, 3-2, over Contra Costa FC in a 120-minute showdown Saturday night at Justin-Siena.
With the quarterfinal win, 1839 FC (5-2-1) will take a six-game unbeaten streak back to Turlock for a semifinal against Academica SC (5-2-1) at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Academica Fields. Napa Valley will try to avenge its last loss, 2-1 on June 12, against an Academica side that advanced with a 3-0 win over the Oakland Stompers. The winner will host the NPSL Golden Gate Conference Return to Play Series final on Aug. 14.
“We’re expecting a very difficult match in Turlock,” said 1839 FC forward Luis “Baby Shark” Ramirez. “It won’t be easy, but we believe we can come out with a positive result for all our supporters and keep this run going.”
This last Saturday, the cheers of more than 400 spectators at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium went on for over two hours as 1839 FC and Contra Costa battled to a 2-2 draw during regulation.
“Tonight’s crowd was incredible, they played a huge role in the win,” stated Ramirez, who returned to action after missing the previous two matches. “A lot of the guys played 120 minutes, without their support we wouldn’t have been able to keep pushing and get that third goal.”
Before fans were treated to an extra 30 minutes of soccer, it appeared Napa would have a smooth night. Just 10 minutes into the match, midfielder Javier Alcarria launched a corner kick that was deflected by Contra Costa defender John Quintanilla into his own goal to give the home team a 1-0 lead.
Despite having the majority of ball possession, 1839 FC struggled to complete the final pass at the offensive end that would create clear opportunities to extend its lead. The visitors didn’t keep quiet. In the 20th minute, Contra Costa’s defense intercepted an 1839 FC pass to build up a five-pass play that resulted in winger Paris Ruiz assisting Ross Middlemiss for a tap-in finish past Napa Valley goalkeeper Sucre Herrera to tie the match.
Napa remained patient and attempted to create more chances, however, starting with the ball distribution and defensive sacrifice of midfielders Arjan Dosanjh, Luis Mendoza and Alcarria.
Dosanjh, who will soon kick off his sophomore preseason with the University of San Francisco, came up big in the 27th minute. The first-year 1839 FC playmaker recovered a ball in Contra Costa’s half to begin a play that drew a foul at the edge of the goal defended by goalkeeper Jeremy Zielinski.
Once again, 1839 FC took advantage of a free kick to go up on the scoresheet. Striker Dario Pavon’s well-placed shot to the top right corner left Zielinski with no chance to make a save. The successful effort by the 23-year-old from Madrid, Spain gave the home side a 2-1 advantage going into halftime.
Much like in the first half, 1839 FC controlled the pace after halftime with opportunities presenting themselves but with no goals to show. Contra Costa continued to fight, seeking the equalizer and hoping for Napa’s well-organized defense to slip up.
The visitors caught a break in the 59th minute after captain Ross Middlemiss stole a ball in the midfield from center back Ian Reis and fed it to winger Justin Wolfe. He sent a cross that Armando Castro, after sneaking behind Napa’s unbalanced defense, finished for the equalizer. The score remained tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes, leading to extra time.
If ever there was a time to play the cello warnings from the movie “Jaws,” this was it.
After being in the stands for two weeks due to an arm fracture, “Baby Shark” Ramirez was ready to strike after returning to the pitch in the second half. Along with Ramirez, Emmanuel Johnson — the game changer in a 2-1 victory over El Farolito the previous week — was also sent onto the field by head coach Mark Corbett. With more fresh legs, 1839 FC dominated during extra time by applying constant pressure and creating the most opportunities.
Napa Valley stamped its ticket to the semifinals in the 115th minute. A well-constructed play beginning with defenders Reis and Paris Martins resulted in Johnson crossing a ball to Ramirez. From inside the goal box, Ramirez took a couple of touches before blasting a laser shot past Contra Costa’s Zielinski and sending the home crowd into wild celebrations.
Contra Costa had one last attempt at goal via a corner kick, but had no luck getting the ball into the net defended by Herrera.
“It took a few games, but our team has now reached a level of chemistry that we lacked early in the season,” Ramirez said. “It doesn’t matter who plays. We trust that Mark can plug any of us in and the team will find a way to make it work.
“I had a good feeling about this match and making an impact after missing out the past two weeks.”
