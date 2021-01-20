Men's Soccer: Vallejo Omega FC men's team will debut in National Soccer League

Arellano said tickets to the games are generally around $10 and a season pass (for any game in the league) is between $50 and $75 although individual teams have the right to offer discounted or special offers.

"We're just waiting for the government to say we can play," Arellano said about current COVID restrictions.

Arellano said there are expected to be 24 games in a home-and-away schedule. In a non-pandemic year, teams from each part of the country would be eligible to compete in a national championship.

Likewise, the Vallejo team is waiting for coronavirus conditions to improve before it can hold tryouts. Jonathan said he expects between 50 and 100 players to try out for a 21-man roster.

"My brother and I know a lot of people growing up playing soccer here and we're connected to a lot more," Jonathan said. "We might have some Bay Area players too but we're hoping to really represent Vallejo. It's a big first for us."

The team is hoping to play the majority of its games at Cal Maritime's Bodnar Field.

"It's a great location and a beautiful view of the Carquinez Bridge," Jonathan said. "It represents everything we want to show about Vallejo."