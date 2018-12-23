Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a three-part series on Napa United youth soccer, with a closer look into its club program.
Arik Housley, vice president of Coach and Player Development for Napa United youth soccer, is the driving force behind its club program.
He said that before the Napa Soccer Club merged with the Napa Youth Soccer League seven years ago to form Napa United, the recreation and club programs were operating as separate entities despite being both part of Napa Youth Soccer League.
“Merging the two made things much easier and more accessible for our players,” he said.
The merger is apparently working well for the club, as more than half of its club teams are comprised of players age 10 and younger.
“We are seeing a correlation between the growth in our younger-age club teams with the merger,” said Housley. “Our club coaches are working more closely with the recreation players and identifying the players who are ready for the next step to club soccer. We are providing more opportunities for soccer players.”
Club soccer differs from recreation soccer in several notable aspects. According to Napa United’s website, the club teams play in a spring and fall travel league, along with tournaments, primarily in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties.
“When we talk to recreation parents about the time commitment, they feel apprehensive about all the travel,” said Housley. “In most cases, a season consists of four to five travel days, which isn’t nearly as bad as they originally thought. While it’s true some teams travel more, these are typically the older teams with more experience. These teams are typically playing at a higher level, and the parents are already committed to the program.”
Club soccer also differs from recreation soccer in that there are tryouts. Housley mentioned that during tryouts each May, the club does its best to find a team for every player but that sometimes cuts are necessary.
Tryouts were moved to May so that recreation players have an opportunity to test out being in a club atmosphere before fully committing to playing club soccer.
“Typically, we get a few players each year who just finished recreation soccer who would like to join a club team before our tryouts begin,” said Housley. “I think the process works out nicely for players who are thinking of making the leap to club soccer.”
Napa United had 23 club teams this fall in every available age bracket, from U8 to U19. There are three tiers within the club program, according to Housley – bronze, silver and gold. Any teams playing at or above a gold level are considered for the academy program.
“Bronze is considered a step above recreation level. These players are typically fresh off a recreation team and wanting to play more,” Housley said. “For the younger age groups, silver levels are for teams not quite ready to be considered the best teams in their division but seeing good success. The gold programs are the highest levels for the younger age groups.
“Once we get to the U11 age groups, we start identifying players and teams for our academy program, which is the highest level of soccer in Northern California. I believe we have created a great pathway for a soccer player who wants to do more than just recreation soccer.”
One of the main differences between recreation and club soccer is the cost. According to Napa United’s website, one season of soccer costs $495 whereas year-round soccer costs $795. Housley said the cost for club soccer is considerably less than in surrounding areas for the quality of the program.
“We have one of the most comprehensive soccer programs in the entire area for considerably less money,” he said. “While it’s possible to find a cheaper club, you won’t have access to fields, training, or equipment like we can provide. Also, we have a financial-aid program that assures any kid who wants to play can play. Cost should never get in the way for a kid wanting to play.”
He added that there is a monthly payment program.
As for future plans for the club, Housley mentioned the North Bay Sports Complex as something the community should get behind.
“The Sports Complex will go a long way to fixing our issues with available field space and the opportunity to host more tournaments, which means more business for Napa,” he said, adding that Napa United will be hosting the 31st annual Wine Country Classic tournament in 2019.
Finally, Housley said he is proud of the coaching staff and team managers who work with the club teams.
“Our club teams are coached by passionate soccer coaches. It’s not easy working full-time and then taking on a club team, but we all manage somehow,” he said, joking that “Sometimes it feels like our teams are full-time jobs and our work something we also do.”