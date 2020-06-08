Middle School Athletics: De Vere is Eagle Award winner

Eighth-grader India de Vere was honored as St. John’s Lutheran’s 2020 Eagle Award winner as the school held its annual sports awards night via a recorded presentation on May 29.
Student-athletes in the first through eighth grades were recognized for their sports participation in volleyball and basketball, as the track and field season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students who achieved the Presidential and National Physical Fitness Awards were also recognized.
Each year, at the culmination of the evening, selected students are presented with the Eagle Award, which recognizes those qualities in an individual athlete that St. John’s feels best exemplifies the goals of the athletic program at the school.
“It is much more than an athletic award,” read a release from the school. “It’s a statement about attitude, effort and focus – both on and off the court/field. It reflects a commitment to doing your best no matter what the situation may be. It’s being a true student-athlete.
“De Vere stood out this year, not only to our coaches and members of our staff but to opposing coaches, officials, and athletic directors as well.”
Nonprofit created for tourney
Mike Clark, who runs the Dan Clark Tournament held in memory of his father, said he has created nonprofit corporation DCT Inc. with son Dan and daughter Allison to oversee the annual middle school basketball competition.
“We were saddened by the closing of St. John the Baptist Catholic School and appreciate their sponsorship the past six years, but look forward to the development of DCT Inc. with our motto, Empowering Student-Athletes,” he said.
“The concern for the health of all participants due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 54th tournament (this year) midway through for the first time in its history. We are looking forward and are already in planning stages for the 55th tournament to be held again at Justin-Siena High School’s Clark Gym. We will also be able to honor Greg Schmitz, as was planned during this year’s tourney.”
