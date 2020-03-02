Middle School Athletics: Eagles led by cheer, boys hoop teams in Oregon

St. John’s Lutheran School took 86 students, fifth- through eighth-graders, to the annual Lutheran Elementary School Tournament Feb. 13-15 at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon.

More than 900 students representing 18 schools from five western states and Canada participated in academic, athletic, music and performing arts events.

The Eagles’ seventh-eighth-grade boys basketball team took first place, defeating Fremont’s Prince of Peace in the final. The SJL team is guided by head coach Matt Uffmann and assistant coach Tim Malloy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Also taking first place was the Eagles’ cheer team, under head coach DeDe Messner, assistant coaches Lauren Newton-Frey and Megan Mathison, and stunt coach Pria Bose. Vintage High cheer and dance head coach Angie Ruiz and her cheer team helped to create SJL’s competition cheer routine.

The SJL dance team, also coached by choreographer Messner, Newton-Frey and Mathison, placed second with a lyrical piece to “You Say” and “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle.

The Eagles’ swim team, coached by Kevin Corley and Kari Perna, finished second and came home with the Sterling Schwarz-High Point Award. Griffin Messenger led the squad, breaking the L.E.S.T. record in the 25-meter backstroke.

The SJL seventh-eighth-grade girls basketball team placed fourth, coached by Kelsey Bridewell and assistant coaches Jessica Koen and Joy Dahl.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0