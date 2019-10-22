St. John’s Lutheran School’s annual “Get on Track Color Run” jog-athon on Oct. 11 raised funds for the school’s Association of Parents and Teachers, which funds programs such as art, physical education, music and technology at the school.
A portion of the total amount of pledges raised is also contributed to class-sponsored nonprofit organizations. This year, nearly $10,000 was raised for class charities.
Along with raising money, the mission is to involve the students – preschoolers through eighth-graders – in a service project while they are working toward a goal, having fun and being active.
This year’s class charities were COPE Family Center (preschool), Wine Country Animal Lovers (kindergarten), The Table (first grade), Habitat for Humanity (second grade), Garuna Foundation (third grade), Lucille Packard Foundation for Children’s Health (fourth grade), Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dog (fifth grade), Crush Cancer Napa Valley (sixth grade), Tug McGraw Foundation (seventh grade) and Alaina’s Voice (eighth grade).