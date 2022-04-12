Middle School Sports: Ace Athletics wraps up another futsal season

ACE Athletics, a Napa County Office of Education program serving Napa Valley Unified School District middle school students, wrapped up its sixth futsal season on March 18 at Harvest Middle School.

Futsal, a game played by soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during their youth, was incorporated into the ACE Athletics program in 2015. The game is similar to indoor soccer, but with a smaller and heavier ball and play constrained to a pitch similar in size to a basketball court.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACE offered futsal outdoors this season.

More than 160 students participated in this futsal season across the four NVUSD middle schools, Harvest, Redwood, River and Silverado. Futsal has been one of the ACE program’s most popular sports among students this year. This futsal season was made possible with support from NVUSD and sponsorships from Coombs & Dunlap LLP, and The Coliseum sports store.

The fast-paced game of futsal is played with five players on each side of the ball. ACE coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to teach the fundamentals of the game and help students improve their athletic skills while also teaching players how to be great teammates.

“During this athletic season I have learned how to be a better team player. I am closer with my team,” said Silverado player Peyton Anderson. “When we play as a team, futsal is very fun. I love playing in games with different people to learn different techniques.”

One benefit of the small pitch and fewer players is that players get more touches per match and are constantly active. Futsal allows students to practice the skills they learn more frequently than a typical soccer match. In a survey, 83% of parents reported their students’ skills increased through participation in futsal.

Each team was scheduled to play four regular-season games. Their record determined their seeding in the final tournament. There was a double-elimination tournament and the first-, second- and third-place teams received medals.

For the sixth grade, it was Redwood winning over Silverado with Harvest in third.

The seventh grade medal went to River, while Harvest was second and Silverado third.

For the eighth grade, it was Redwood beating runner-up Silverado, followed by River.

ACE Athletics prides itself on offering inclusive sports to NVUSD middle school students, citing a postseason survey in which 82% of students and 88% of parents said their students’ participation made them feel more connected to their school community. Community connection and a connection to a caring adult have been shown to increase student resilience, as 91% of parents and 88% of students said they had a positive relationship with their coach.

Creating the inclusive community environment has also led to over 50% of students participating in multiple-sport seasons.

“ACE Athletics helped my child develop skills to have the confidence to want to play and try out for multiple sports,” one River parent said.

Creating equal access to athletics for all students is the primary goal of ACE Athletics. Seventy-one percent of the students who participated in futsal qualify for Free and Reduced Price Meals, a standard used to determine socioeconomic disadvantaged status.

ACE Athletics will begin the first week of games for its girls basketball and boys soccer seasons on April 20 at Silverado Middle School. In the final two months of the school year, ACE will run the boys basketball and girls soccer seasons.

ACE Athletics thanks its sponsors and partners for the support this futsal season: Coombs & Dunlap, LLP, The Coliseum and NVUSD. ACE also thanks the high school students and former ACE members who served as volunteers and referees this season: Diego Ayala, Emmanuel Hurtado, Monique Diaz, Mia Hurtado, and Alexander Diaz.

ACE Athletics is currently hiring basketball and soccer coaches, as well as high school students, for the mentor coaching program. All coaches qualify for a $750 stipend, and high school mentor coaches qualify for a $250 scholarship. Email Kayla Blair, ACE Athletics Outreach Supervisor, at kblair@napacoe.org for more information.