Middle School Track and Field: After Class Enrichment finale draws 180-plus

More than 180 athletes from River, Harvest, Redwood and Silverado middle schools competed in the final meet of the track and field season held by the Napa County Office of Education’s After Class Enrichment program at Harvest Middle School on Oct. 21.

Rain didn’t seem to dampen the energy of the participants thanks in part to the strong turnout of friends and family who braved the elements to cheer them on as they performed well and showed teamwork.

The ACE program uses the athletics offerings to expose students to the sports available in high school and give them the tools and coaching needed to be successful at the next level. ACE Athletics is open to students of all skill levels and is an opportunity for students to interact and form new friendships.

Students often report having a positive experience with ACE Athletics.

“I (felt) like my team was a little community,” remarked one River athlete.

In a postseason survey of the student-athletes’ parents, 100% reported they would recommend the ACE athletics program to other parents.

“We love the opportunity to try out new sports in a fun and relaxed environment,” said one parent of a Silverado sixth-grade student. “My daughter absolutely loved trying out something new with encouraging coaches.”

ACE Athletics has coaching opportunities available for girls volleyball, which began its season on Oct. 25. Applicants must be age 18 or older. Coaches will receive a $750 stipend at the end of the season.

ACE is also recruiting high school students to mentor middle school students through athletics. Mentors can qualify for a $250 scholarship and learn valuable leadership and coaching skills. Contact ACE Athletics Outreach Supervisor Kayla Blair at kblair@napacoe.org for more information.

Some results from the Oct. 21 track meet:

1600 meters

Sixth Grade — Audrey Schallon (Redwood) 7:59.96; Judah Oren (Redwood) 7:17.85; Cole Lombardo (Redwood) 8:23.72; Zachary Johnston (Redwood) 8:28.53

Seventh Grade — Aubrey Martinez (Redwood) 8:38.38; Evelyn Esquivel (Redwood) 8:52.79; Zaidie Binder (Redwood) 8:59.57; Adrian Badel (Harvest) 10:03.18

Eighth Grade — Nancy Ochoa Sandoval (Redwood) 8:16.15; Joel Tellez Villanueva (Silverado) 6:16.50; Eric Zamudio (Redwood) 7:57.66; Andrew Gaytan (Harvest) 8:06.70

400 meters

Sixth Grade — Adleigh Koen (Redwood) 1:27.80; Melanie Alvarez (Redwood) 1:36.03; Lucy Anderson (Redwood) 1:53.36; Justin Bowman (Redwood) 1:17.09; Juan Rodriguez (Redwood) 1:19.87; Nolan Matthews (River) 1:21.34

Seventh Grade — Sydney Morton (Redwood) 1:13.50; Evelyn Esquivel (Redwood) 1:19.59, Itzel Ceja Delgado (Harvest) 1:22.05; Francisco Bueno (Redwood) 1:19.76; Nelson Lubash (Redwood) 1:20.47

Eighth Grade — Natalie Trott (Redwood) 1:19.55; TJ Kennedy (River) 1:08.27; Cristofer Rendon (Harvest) 1:11.57; Angel Luengas (Harvest) 1:14.45

100 meters

Sixth Grade — London Ha-Hoang (Silverado) 15.92; Adleigh Koen (Redwood) 16.25; Jayden Uhl (Redwood) 16.59; Luke Tarap (Redwood) 15.09; Brady Weis (Redwood) 15.50; Juan Rodriguez (Redwood) 16.15

Seventh Grade — Sydney Morton (Redwood) 14.95; Aliyah McDonald (River) 15.16; Alyssa Malicki (Redwood) 16.09; Cooper Weis (Redwood) 14.94; Julian Nunez Corona (Redwood) 15.01; Alex Trette (River) 15.12

Eighth Grade — Natalee Yoder (Silverado) 15.25; Abigal Loose (Silverado) 15.89; Lissette Ramirez (Redwood) 16.04; Mason Howell (Silverado) 13.23; Angel Borrayo (Redwood) 13.31; Jacob Freeland (Harvest) 14.79

800 meters

Sixth Grade — London Ha-Hoang (Silverado) 32.97; Heidi Brucella (River) 36.12; Jayden Uhl (Redwood) 37.04; Brady Weis (Redwood) 33.17; Justin Bowman (Redwood) 35.17; Wyatt Agger (River) 35.29

Seventh Grade — Alyssa Malicki (Redwood) 33.06; Annika Krihak (River) 34.33; Saiyra Siddiqui (River) 34.85; Julian Nunez Corona (Redwood) 31.07; Francisco Bueno (Redwood) 31.44; Lucas Woerz (River) 32.27

Eighth Grade — Natalee Yoder (Silverado) 32.54; Lissette Ramirez (Redwood) 33.35; Karla Santos (Redwood) 34.65; Mason Howell (Silverado) 27.73; Angel Borrayo (Redwood) 28.29; Jose Adame Aguilar (Redwood) 32.34

Long jump

Sixth Grade — Audrey Schallon (Redwood) 10 feet, 8 inches; Emma Griffin (Silverado) 10-1; Alexa Pizano Alcantar (Harvest) 10-0; Luke Tarap (Redwood) 12-7; Wyatt Agger (River) 12-2; Aaron Herbert (Redwood) 10-7

Seventh Grade — Kaya Prosser (River) 11 feet, 9 inches; Sydney Morton (Redwood) 11-1; Emma Gilpin (River) 10-11; Cooper Weis (Redwood) 14-4; Josh Imbuyi (River) 12-3; Maxton O’Pry (Redwood) 11-7

Eighth Grade — Sophia Quintana (Harvest) 11 feet, 3 inches; Taylor Tharp (Redwood) 10-4; Yuki Elkin (River) 8-2; Cristofer Rendon (Harvest) 13-5; Aaron Calderon (Harvest) 13-0; TJ Kennedy (River) 12-3

4x100 relay

Sixth Grade Girls — Aubrie Andrade, Samantha Kennedy, Kayla Shay Major, London Ha-Hoang (Silverado) 1:06.79; Adleigh Koen, Jayden Uhl, Danica Zivkovic, Audrey Schallon (Redwood), 1:08.90

Seventh Grade Girls — Itzel Ceja Delgado, Alana Collins, Helena Falk, Janine Terrones (Harvest) 1:04.74; Molly Gongora, Cecilia Soria, Ashley Villanueva, Aranza Calderon Loera (Harvest) 1:12.53

Eighth Grade Girls — Lizeth Ramirez, Taylor Tharp, Olivia Fry, Natalie Trott (Redwood) 1:04.86; Luna Aguilar Loera, Sophia Quintana, Sofia Cotant, Lilia Rodriguez (Harvest) 1:07.28; Abigail Loose, Kaley Barrios Orellana, Alondra De La Cueva, Natalee Yoder (Silverado) 1:08.21

Sixth Grade Boys — Luke Tarap, Brady Weis, Jensen Williams, Juan Rodriguez (Redwood) 1:07.02; Luca Danti, Emmett Chell, Nolan Matthews, Wyatt Agger (River) 1:20.11

Seventh Grade Boys — Cooper Weis, Julian Nunez, Angel Roberto, Mateo Villegas 1:03.49

Eighth Grade Boys — Ethan Fernandez, Jose Aguilar, Manuel Ramos, Angel Borrayo (Redwood) 58.71; Secondo Monticelli, Andres Gallegos, Joel Tellez, Mason Howell (Silverado) 59.89; Cristofer Rendon, Ernesto Villavazo, Angel Luengas, Andrew Gaytan (Harvest) 1:01.65

4x400 relay

Eighth Grade Girls — Natalie Trott, Lizeth Ramirez, Olivia Fry, Taylor Tharp (Redwood) 5:55.58

Eighth Grade Boys — Ethan Fernandez, Jose Aguilar, Manuel Ramos, Angel Borrayo (Redwood) 5:36.20