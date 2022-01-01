Middle School Volleyball: After School Enrichment caps volleyball season

Some 150 players from Harvest, Redwood, River and Silverado middle schools finished another volleyball season through the After Class Enrichment Athletics program on Dec. 17 at the Harvest gym.

ACE Athletics, offered by the Napa County Office of Education, also hosted its first middle school volleyball tournament on Dec. 11 for seventh- and eighth-grade teams.

Each player demonstrated notable improvement, and there was an outpouring of support from parents, family and friends in attendance at games.

“I am so grateful for these affordable opportunities to play sports, make new friends and create ties to our individual middle school communities,” Daralyn Christensen, parent of a Silverado sixth-grader who participated. “ACE is a blessing to our middle schools.”

The volleyball season provided the students with opportunities for both fun and competition.

“I loved the thrill of the games and all the positivity and acceptance,” a River eighth-grader said.

ACE Athletics offers athletics programs to expose students to sports that are offered in high school, but also to give students a sense of community and family. In a post-season survey, players were asked to provide one positive experience from this volleyball season. More than half of the responses mentioned a positive family atmosphere, bonding and connecting with teammates, and the positive impact from the support and cheering of coaches and teammates. The remaining responses mentioned how much the students learned and the joy they experienced winning games and tournaments.

The coaches in the ACE Athletics program play a significant role in creating the positive learning environment and sense of community for the athletes.

“Redwood’s coach was especially kind,” said one Redwood parent. “She went out of her way to make sure that all of the girls felt comfortable and accepted.”

Other parents interviewed agreed that their child's coaches had a positive impact on the players.

“The coach was positive by instilling a team spirit and focused on working together to improve, not just (winning),” said one Silverado parent.

The program welcomed two high school students to the staff as mentor coaches for eighth-grade teams, Napa High senior Alyssa Michie for Harvest and Vintage High junior Alondra Borrayo for Redwood. They provided first-hand knowledge, leadership skills and tips from their experience as high school volleyball players.

“The high school varsity (mentor) coaches were amazing and I think you should use them every year,” said a Redwood parent.

ACE is currently hiring mentor coaches for pickleball, futsal, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls soccer and boys soccer. All mentor coaches will be eligible for a $250 scholarship after completion of the season.

Email ACE Athletics Outreach Supervisor Kayla Blair at kblair@napacoe.org for more information.