Mixed Martial Arts: Ex-Napa High wrestler Mora goes pro in MMA

About six years ago, when Jaime Mora was taking 12 units at Napa Valley College, working 35 to 40 hours a week between two jobs, and driving to a gym in Albany as much as four times a week to train, he somehow maintained a very professional reputation in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In a story Mora that ran in the Register in 2017 about the 2014 Napa High graduate getting ready to fight in his first-ever MMA main event, Ed Kapp of the 559 Fights amateur MMA organization described him as a “a very fine, polite and respectful role model in the community. He is working very hard to put Napa MMA on the map … as he continues his climb towards someday being a UFC champion.”

The son of Alfredo Mora and Maria Munoz wasn’t sure in 2017 when he would try to turn pro.

“I’m pretty young, so I’m taking it as it goes,” Mora at the time. “I still have a lot to learn, so whenever my coach tells me I’m ready to make the jump, I’ll do it. But I’m not rushing anything until he tells me to.”

Mora went on to train at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, which he calls “one of the elite MMA gyms in the world.”

The 26-year-old now trains at and competes for the Seronio family’s Triumph Fitness Center in American Canyon, which led to him recently signing his first professional contract.

“They and my management, Rhythmic Catalyst Group, opened the doors and established the connection to sign with Combate Global as a professional,” Mora said.

With the signing, Mora (7-1) will compete exclusively underneath Combate Global, one of the biggest MMA organizations in the world.

“This opportunity means the world to me,” Mora said. “I’ve pursuing my goals for over a decade, and to see it finally coming to fruition is almost surreal. It’s exciting just thinking about making the walk to la jaula (the cage). I don’t have a definitive date quite yet for my first professional bout, but it will be soon and I’m staying ready for when the opportunity arises. The bout itself will be held in Miami, Florida, though.”

He said he plans to balance his pro MMA career with full-time position he already holds as a wine educator at Paraduxx tasting room in Yountville, where he said “I get to host people from all over the world, present them with amazing blends, and establish a connection with our guests to create a memorable experience.”

Being a fighter and educator sounds like an odd pairing, but it works for Mora.

“I love the balance that each brings to my life, being nearly polar-opposite experiences,” he said. “One lets me rest and recharge while the other makes me feel awake and alive. There’s an amazing team at Paraduxx and I’m grateful to work for a company that cares for its workers at Duckhorn Portfolio.”

As involved as he is in the wine industry, he can’t get to the gym soon enough.

“Mixed martial arts is and always will be my first love,” he said. “It’s my dream and after years of pursuing it, I’m finally taking this big step. That being said, I also love working in such a beautiful setting where I consider myself truly fortunate to live and work in what many consider paradise. After a long training camp, it’ll be nice to enjoy a glass in celebration.”

“I want to thank the Seronio and Tenedora family for creating this opportunity for me, as well as (Napa coaching brothers) Travis and Jaret Newton, who have been helping pursue my dream since the very beginning. I’ve been fortunate to have such a strong community supporting me locally such as Rojas Winery, Paradise Laundromat, Serenity Homes of Napa Valley and all my previous coaches like the Newtons, German Jimenez, Tyson Griffin and Nacho Franco. Without everyone’s help, I wouldn’t be able to chase my dream.”

He'll be following in the footsteps of 2016 American Canyon High graduate Bobby Seronio III, who made had his pro debut in a Bellator MMA fight last September.

“He’s my main training partner,” Mora said of Seronio, who is 3-0 as a professional for Bellator.

Mora was involved in taekwondo for five years, first at Him Do Kwon on Jefferson Street and then at Matias Martial Arts on Lincoln Avenue, where he earned his black belt.

Known as Jaime Ramirez back then, he added wrestling to his repertoire as a high school freshman. The next three years, he qualified for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Tournament – or subsections – by placing in the top four at the Monticello Empire League Championships.

“After I discovered wrestling and fell in love with that, MMA was a welcome transition,” he said in 2017. “I got the striking down first a bit, and then worked into grappling, and now I have to combined it together.”

When he watched his first MMA fight, it wasn’t like the thrill of watching a superhero beat up a villain, nor of learning how to defend himself.

“There wasn’t any specific technique that I recall, however, I didn’t see it as violent. It’s really completely the opposite of what it’s perceived,” Mora said in 2017. “There are meatheads who want to get in fights just to hit each other. But if you’ve ever actually sat down and talked to any MMA fighter, they’re the nicest people you’ll ever meet. My nickname, for example, is ‘The Gentleman.’

“It can be quite brutal, but it’s more of an art than anything. It’s two people practicing for year to craft and hone their art and then they get pitted against each other to see who’s mastered theirs the best. Although there is a very high risk of injury and it’s dangerous and it may appear brutal, it’s really beautiful if you think about it. It’s the exact same techniques (as wrestling), however, instead of individual (techniques), they’re all combined now.

Unlike the 12- to 16-ounce gloves used by boxers, MMA fighters use 4-ounce gloves that have finger openings so they can grab the opponent, but are padded enough to keep from causing concussions.

“The goal is never to hurt your opponent, it’s to gain control over them. You want to get a victory without having actually injured your opponent whatsoever,” Mora said in 2017. “That’s the last thing I would ever want to do, to hurt somebody and potentially end their career. We all have the same goal in mind, so there’s really no point in ruining somebody’s life just to help you get a step better.”

The rules are different for amateurs than for professionals because the latter have more experience, Mora said.

“When we do leg locks, for example, if I try to grab your leg to make you tap or gain a submission, my locks have to be straight. It’s painful but it won’t cause an injury. If I do any twisting motion, that can result in ligament tears and I can be disqualified immediately,” he explained in 2017. “I also can’t throw elbows to the face, due to the fact that they are sharp and I could cut my opponent’s eyebrows or any part of their face up, and that prevents injury or blood getting into the eyes. I can elbow the body, just not the face. I also I can’t knee them in the face, but I can knee anywhere but the head.”

Mora said last week that MMA isn’t as much stress-relieving as just exciting for him.

“I’ve always done it for fun. It’s something that simply brings me happiness,” he said. “There’s something special about the connection you build with your teammates. They become family and you get to know yourself as well as each other on deeper level when you constantly push each other to grow.”