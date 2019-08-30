Napa’s Steve Barnett, the oldest professional mixed martial arts fighter in the United States at age 50, fought his way to victory in the California Fighting Championship Fury IV event last Saturday at Chicken Ranch Casino in Jamestown.
Barnett competed in an exciting first-round bout to beat his opponent, 205-pound cruiser weight fighter Jeremy Bonderer, by technical knockout in 2 minutes and 38 seconds.
Barnett was scheduled to fight in the 165- to 170-pound welterweight class but his original opponent came in too light at 158 pounds, in the super lightweight class, and because of medical reasons could not compete. Barnett agreed to fight Jeremy Bonderer at a higher weight class and won, improving his professional record to 2-2. Bonderer received vicious elbow blows to the head from Barnett, a seasoned fighter with expertise in grappling and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu.
Training out of Napa Valley MMA, Barnett focused on a 10-week fight camp with intense diet and sparring to weigh in at 168 pounds. As a matchmaker, fighter, and promoter with former Cage Combat, Bay Area Combat, and the newly formed SF Combat, Barnett hopes to inspire people of all backgrounds to keep active and live for the passion of life itself.
Asked why he took this fight, Barnett replied, “I love to fight.”
With love in his heart for the combat sport of MMA, Barnett is trying to open the eyes of people new to the sport and those who follow it religiously.