Jacob McCart couldn’t remember the first 30 seconds of his Light Heavyweight bout with state-ranked Hack Culling.
The 22-year-old McCart, who trains out of Napa Fight Sports, took shot after shot to the face. But after every punch, he just shook his head and smiled. McCart couldn’t take the ear-to-ear smile off his face after defeating Fairfield’s Culling by verbal tap in the first round.
It was just one of many impressive fights at Bay Area Combat’s “North Bay Face-Off IV,” a mixed martial arts event inside Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Valley Expo.
McCart was sick during the week leading up to the fight night, and was nervous about making his MMA debut. After taking punishment for most of the first round, the slugger turned the tables on his opponent and went on the offensive. After some good combinations, McCart found an opening and smashed a soul-draining kick to the stomach and a follow-up punch to the face of Culling. The 15th-ranked fighter in the California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Culling was rocked by this combo and the fight was stopped.
“When I was warming up, I was getting gassed from it. Once I got in there, I was different,” McCart said. “It didn’t feel like me. It was like a dream. Goodness gracious, that felt good. I came into this terrified and once I got hit, I was like ‘oh, that's not bad.’ After the second one, I was ‘oh, that's really not too bad.’ The third one I saw him put his hand down and I went for it. He showed me that it hurt and he went soft. Once that happened, I knew that I had him.”
Alexander Griffin put on a show against Andre Baluni in the Lightweight Division, as the 31-year-old from Roseville improved to 1-1-0-0 with a TKO victory late in the first round. Griffin is the younger brother of current UFC Fighter Max “Pain” Griffin, who was in attendance on Saturday. Baluni was quickly overpowered by Griffin and was quickly dealt with.
“I was so ecstatic to see him win like that. He is so good, but so much of it is confidence,” Griffin said. “The last month he has been beating everyone down in the gym, like straight up. He was being too nice before and now he isn’t nice anymore.”
Saturday evening was the third time in seven months that MMA has come to Napa, all under the Bay Area Combat banner. In total, 13 fights took place in front of a near-capacity crowd, with three total title belts being handed out.
“You can’t forget where you came from and started. These amateurs are getting better and better. They are almost like pros,” Griffin said. “A show like Bay Area Combat, I’m in the UFC and I go to big shows and this is a very nice show. How it’s run, the fights were competitive and I train with some of these guys. You got to give back to these guys.”
Local fighter Albino Lopez was about five seconds away from a submission victory over Sean Foster of Petaluma, but the Napa Fight Sports combatant succumbed to a TKO with 1:12 left in the second round. Lopez fell to 0-2-0-0 for his amateur career.
Multiple times during the fight Lopez was able to attempt a rear naked choke, but the former United States Army Captain was strong enough to brute-force his way out of the submission attempt.
“I didn’t capitalize on a couple of opportunities and he was strong. It was like riding a bull,” Lopez said. “He wasn’t giving me anything and I had to work for it. I knew he was a really powerful striker coming in. I tip my hat to him. This was a learning experience, and sometimes defeat can give you the best lessons.”
Lopez and McCart each had a strong voice in the corner in Adam Wamsley, who recently turned professional. Wamsley, the head trainer at Napa Fight Sports, was instructing and cheering on his students. When McCart pulled off the upset, the 1-0 Middleweight bear hugged Wamsley in the locker room and exclaimed, “You did it Jacob, you did it man.”
“I have known Adam for a long time now,” Lopez said. “We started in jiu-jitsu before we started training MMA. Just to watch him grow, not just skill-wise, but his personality and to see him mature. He is younger than me, but I consider him my mentor. He is an amazing guy, trainer and coach. I am excited to see where his future takes him.”
Many raffles and an auction were held at the event benefiting Fight for a Cure for Multiple Sclerosis. A pair of gloves signed by UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture was among the items.
In the lone female bout of the evening, Elaina Pajimula defeated Valerie Thurs by unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds. This contest was a state title elimination fight, with Pajimula of San Diego earning a shot at the 115 CAMO State Title. Thurs was taken to the hospital after the match with an eye injury.
Besides having the most unique name at the event, Oseyiomon Oiyemhonlan of Antioch showed a lot of potential with a 56-second TKO of Kaes Ihsun out of Dragon House of San Francisco. The lanky 19-year-old fighter avoided Ihsun’s attempts to take the fight to the ground and made quick work of the Pakistani fighter with a flurry of blows. After his hand was raised following the fight, Oiyemhonlan straddled the top of the cage and let out a yell of adrenaline and followed it up with many smooth dances moves.
In the first match of the Co-Main Event, Diego Bigelow took on Ian Masloff for the first-ever BAC 145 Belt. Bigelow came into the contest as the Panda Cup 145 Champion, a promotion in the Sacramento area. The fight went on a tour of MMA, with stand up and ground game on full display. The fighters traded momentum in the contest, with both trying for submission attempts. The contest was close for the full three rounds, with the judges scoring the fight 29-28 Bigelow, 29-28 Masloff and 29-28 Bigelow for a split decision victory for the 24-year old fighter from Sacramento.
The main event of the evening was a little more than just a normal title shot, with not just the BAC 155 Belt on the line. There was also the CAMO 155 State Title on the line. Michael Bueno of San Lorenzo was defending his BAC 155 Belt and went up against Julius Wright of Roseville. Bueno was ranked eighth in the Lightweight Division, with Wright coming in at 13th.
The two fighters exchanged kicks back and forth during the first round, with Beuno using some feints with great success on some counter punches. While the first round was calm and tactical, the second round was fireworks, with each fighter landing big shots from start to end. They emptied their reserves for the final and deciding round, with the fight transitioning from stand up to the ground and back to their feet.
Once again the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, with the final scores coming out 29-28 Wright, 29-28 Bueno and 29-28 Bueno. The Team Santos/El Nino Training Center disciple improved to 5-2-0-0, while Wright fell to 5-2-0-0.
“I put in a lot of hard work with my teammates training every single day. I work 40 hours a week, train and go to school all at the same time,” Bueno said. “I knew Julius was going to be a tough opponent. I knew I probably wasn’t going to be able to finish him, so I knew we were going to have a little battle going on. Luckily I came out on top and I was the superior martial artist tonight.”