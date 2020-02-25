Mixed Martial Arts: Title bouts delight fight fans at Napa Valley Expo

A full house turned out Saturday night at Napa Valley Expo’s Chardonnay Hall to watch the 17 bouts on the SF Combat Extreme 2 mixed martial arts fight card, several of which were for title belts.
Former American Canyon High wrestling standout Robert Seronio III won by unanimous decision over Ian Masloff in a featherweight title elimination bout in the 135.1- to 145-pound weight class.
“I’ve been doing fighting for my family’s fighting school. I knew I wanted to do MMA, but my dad said if I was going to do fighting I had to do wrestling first,” said Seronio, who has also coach wrestling at American Canyon. “By winning tonight’s elimination bout, I’m going to fight for the title next time out at 145 pounds. I’ve been fighting at 135 pounds and this was my first bout at 145.”
A former Wolves football standout, 2014 American Canyon graduate Derrick “DJ” Hughes, won by unanimous decision over Jonathan Sparks in the middleweight, 170.1- to 185-pound division.
In a fight for the women’s flyweight belt in the 115.1-125 class, Oksana Ball won her bout and the title fighting out of Ukraine.
“I was really excited to get this fight because last year I had trouble getting fights because of work obligations,” Ball noted. “So I’ve been working hard for this fight and I got the win and won the flyweight SF Combat belt. I had all my coaches here tonight, which really helped me.”
In other bouts featuring title belts up for grabs, former Armijo High wrestler Terrance Saeteurn was victorious in the flyweight title bout at 135.1-145 pounds with a unanimous decision over Andrew Johnson.
Marques Jones won the SF Combat bantamweight belt with a technical knockout of Robert Holson at 125-135 pounds.
Christopher Ryan Fernandez claimed the featherweight title belt with a unanimous decision over Romeo Beltran at 135.1-145 pounds.
Anthony Beal won the SF Combat welterweight, 155.1-170 belt with a TKO in the first round over Victor Flores. Red. In the evening’s light heavy weight title bout at 185.1-205, Geoffrey Stovall won by spit decision over Oseyiomon Oiyemhonlan.
The evening’s final bout, for the 155.1-170-pound welterweight state title, was ruled a draw by the judges between Diego Zuria and Brady Wicklund.
In a middleweight bout at 170.1-185 pounds, Oscar Magana won by TKO in the first round over Gary Helm.
In a cruiserweight bout at 205.1-230 pounds, Zach Passman knocked out Nicholas Avner in first round.
The evening’s first light heavyweight bout saw 185.1-205-pounder Sean Foster knock out Christopher Thurlo in the second round.
In preliminary fights, Boomer Tuico controlled most of his featherweight fight and won by TKO over William Varner in the 145.1- to 155 division. Aron Villalobos, fighting at featherweight in the 135.1-145 class, won by TKO over Alexis Betancourt at the end of the first round.
The 145.1-155 lightweight division saw Salvador Cuevas win by TKO in the second round over Jeremiah Matthew, and Paul Cabingas won by unanimous decision over Rogelio Lunas.
Adrian Ocampo won his flyweight, 115.1-125 division bout over Alexis Bonilla by unanimous decision.