Mixed Martial Arts: Title bouts delight fight fans at Napa Valley Expo

A full house turned out Saturday night at Napa Valley Expo’s Chardonnay Hall to watch the 17 bouts on the SF Combat Extreme 2 mixed martial arts fight card, several of which were for title belts.

Former American Canyon High wrestling standout Robert Seronio III won by unanimous decision over Ian Masloff in a featherweight title elimination bout in the 135.1- to 145-pound weight class.

“I’ve been doing fighting for my family’s fighting school. I knew I wanted to do MMA, but my dad said if I was going to do fighting I had to do wrestling first,” said Seronio, who has also coach wrestling at American Canyon. “By winning tonight’s elimination bout, I’m going to fight for the title next time out at 145 pounds. I’ve been fighting at 135 pounds and this was my first bout at 145.”

A former Wolves football standout, 2014 American Canyon graduate Derrick “DJ” Hughes, won by unanimous decision over Jonathan Sparks in the middleweight, 170.1- to 185-pound division.

In a fight for the women’s flyweight belt in the 115.1-125 class, Oksana Ball won her bout and the title fighting out of Ukraine.