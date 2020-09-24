MLB: As SF Giants veterans enjoy career years, rookies have given the club a chance at October

In Kapler's first season at the helm in San Francisco, nearly every rookie on the roster has taken a step forward in recent weeks including catcher Joey Bart, who broke out of a slump with two doubles in Tuesday's win before tripling, scoring a run and throwing out a runner attempting to steal second on Wednesday.

In a traditional 162-game season, it's not unusual to see rookies fade down the stretch as the grind of the schedule catches up with them. In a condensed 60-game season, the Giants' youngest players appear to be hitting their stride and are following the lead of veteran players such as Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria who have all delivered big hits during the last week of the season.

"You're playing meaningful baseball," Dubón said. "Every hit, every run, every home run, every catch you make counts right now. That's the fun part of it."

Webb said the experience pitchers like him and Baragar gained competing in playoff games in the minor leagues in the Giants' organization gave them a better feeling for how to maintain their composure when the stakes are higher, but it also helps to learn from mentors who have played into October.