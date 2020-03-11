MLB: Giants and A's series will move or be canceled amid coronavirus ban

With the Golden State Warriors set to play Thursday’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets in front of an empty Chase Center, Giants players have also considered the possibility of starting the season without fans being admitted into ballparks.

“It would be really weird, of course,” Posey said.

Posey said he believes MLB would prioritize having teams play in alternative locations where fans would be permitted to enter instead of playing in empty ballparks.

“This is my speculation, I don’t see us personally playing in an empty stadium,” Posey said. “We would play those games somewhere else where they would deem it safe for fans to go to games. I just don’t know what it would look like.”

The Giants’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 3 against the Dodgers on a date that falls after Mayor Breed’s citywide ban of large gatherings ends. However, the City of San Francisco can extend the ban, which would force the Giants to consider alternative locations for their early-season home games.

If Oakland were to follow San Francisco’s lead, the location of A’s first few regular season games could be up in the air. Will they move the games? Will they play in a fan-less stadium? The players and coaches are ready to do whatever is asked of them.

“It’s something that everybody would have to deal with. This is a bigger issue than sports,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We will do whatever we’re asked to do. Understanding that this is a pretty significant time in the world. We have to get on the other side of this somehow. If that’s the way you do it, we would be all for it. People realize there’s more at stake than sporting life right now.”

