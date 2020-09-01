MLB: With A's-Mariners series postponed over coronavirus test, Oakland set up for doubleheader gauntlet

Major League Baseball has yet to reschedule Sunday’s postponed game between the A’s and Houston Astros. The A’s won’t play the Astros in Houston again this season, but the Astros are scheduled to play four in Oakland from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10. Squeezing a doubleheader into that series could be both teams’ best option, which means the A’s will have played three doubleheaders in a matter of two weeks.

The A’s are scheduled to play eight games in three different cities — Arlington, Seattle and Denver to play the Rockies for two games — over a six-day span. This is an exceptional time crunch and energy-burner as the first-place team looks to pace itself into the postseason.

Marcus Semien is a case study on the physical toll a doubleheader may have on players. Semien suffered a left side injury, a pain he felt in the cages between games Saturday afternoon in Houston. The side pain was something Semien felt each of the last last two seasons, general manager David Forst said, but gearing up for a second game in one day worsened the pain. It was aggravated to a point where Semien, 29, was unable to play, snapping a 276-game streak in which the A’s ironman had started at shortstop for Oakland.