Morris: Harry Higgs is your next favorite golfer

I followed Harry Higgs all Sunday not just because he was in the hunt for the Safeway Open title, two shots back at day’s start, but because I wanted to see what the buzz was all about.

Having just completed his first season on the PGA Tour, Higgs, 28, is still a relative newcomer looking to make a name for himself. In his short time on the Tour he’s posted some impressive results: seven top-25 finishes, two in the top-10, including a second-place finish at the Bermuda Championship last year.

Now he can add Safeway Open runner-up to his Tour resume.

Higgs shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to keep pace with eventual champion Stewart Cink, who was playing one group ahead. Higgs got within one stroke after he eagled No. 16 and Cink bogeyed No. 17, but he followed that up with missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that would have tied things, leaving the door open for Cink, who went on to birdie No. 18 to put the finishing touches on his first Tour win since 2009.

“I had the chance on 17 and 18, yes, but it’s hard to be displeased with a second-place finish,” Higgs said. “I certainly felt like this was a really good chance for me to win this week obviously. Just came up a couple shots short; what are you going to do? Hopefully a couple of those putts go in the hole and it’s me over there and not here.”