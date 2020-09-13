Morris: Harry Higgs is your next favorite golfer

I followed Harry Higgs all Sunday not just because he was in the hunt for the Safeway Open title, two shots back at day’s start, but because I wanted to see what the buzz was all about.
Having just completed his first season on the PGA Tour, Higgs, 28, is still a relative newcomer looking to make a name for himself. In his short time on the Tour he’s posted some impressive results: seven top-25 finishes, two in the top-10, including a second-place finish at the Bermuda Championship last year.
Now he can add Safeway Open runner-up to his Tour resume.
Higgs shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to keep pace with eventual champion Stewart Cink, who was playing one group ahead. Higgs got within one stroke after he eagled No. 16 and Cink bogeyed No. 17, but he followed that up with missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that would have tied things, leaving the door open for Cink, who went on to birdie No. 18 to put the finishing touches on his first Tour win since 2009.
“I had the chance on 17 and 18, yes, but it's hard to be displeased with a second-place finish,” Higgs said. “I certainly felt like this was a really good chance for me to win this week obviously. Just came up a couple shots short; what are you going to do? Hopefully a couple of those putts go in the hole and it's me over there and not here.”
Higgs has plenty to be happy about from his weekend on Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course. He posted one of the weekend’s best rounds on Friday with a 10-under 62, highlighted by an albatross on No. 9 to end his day two strokes back of leader Sam Burns. Higgs and Burns played the final two rounds together and were cracking jokes and one-liners at times during Sunday’s final round.
"Playing two days with Sam, it’s nice, it’s easy. I’ve played with him a few times before,” Higgs said. “It’s an easy pairing, like most are. But, you know, bicker back and forth, yell at each other, be us here and there, and then you’ve got to try to zone in and hit the golf shot."
During one instance, as they waited to tee off on No. 13, the pair joked about how Higgs, who stands 6-2, 235, would fare playing football. Higgs even showed off his three-step drop on the tee.
“I mean that’s just kind of who I am as a person,” Higgs said with a smile after his round, conceding that there may be more going on behind his smile and sunglasses. “No one’s loose and relaxed when they have a chance to win. It’s just the façade that we put on."
Could’ve fooled me.
But this was the side of Higgs that I had hoped to see after reading up about the rising Tour star. While not yet a household name, Higgs is a growing fan favorite among avid golf fans for reasons other than his strong play.
The tobacco-chewing, vodka-and-water-drinking, self-deprecating Camden, New Jersey native, who brings to mind your favorite frat brother, has been described by Golfdiget as “a regular-looking dude who seems to enjoy regular-dude things."
In another article, Golfdigest said that Higgs “looks and swings like a regular dude you’d hack it around with on the weekend."
Additionally, during his Korn Ferry days, Higgs and other golfers recreated the famous “Marine biologist” scene from Seinfeld. In the clip, which has over 100 retweets and 450 likes, Higgs played the role of George Costanza.
Naturally, you can see my intrigue.
I don’t think I saw Higgs at his loosest or most relaxed on Sunday. He seemed more reserved and focused, which is understandable seeing that he had a real shot at his first Tour win.
But he did let his personality show at times over the weekend. After his albatross on Friday, Higgs lifted his outstretched arms up and down as he walked down the fairway, encouraging the non-existent crowd, kept away by COVID-19, to cheer louder.
“If that was on 18, that would have been obviously sick and then Lord knows what the reactions like when there's people around,” he said after his round Friday. “I tend to do some crazy stuff if people start chanting my name."
I mean, how can you not like this guy?
On No. 14 on Sunday, Higgs was able to get a brief taste of that attention. After sinking a birdie putt from almost 33 feet away, a group of fans watching from the backyard of a house on the course let out a loud cheer.
“Let’s go, Harry! Go get ‘em, Higgs!” They shouted as he walked off the green.
Whether it remains to be seen if it’s an “if” or a “when” Higgs goes mainstream, his 2021 PGA Tour season is off to a great start and I definitely won’t forget following him around for an entire afternoon anytime soon.
And while maybe not as widely known as other up and comers on the Tour, he was soaking in the fanfare on Sunday.
As he walked off the putting green after post-match interviews, event staff and fans offered congratulations on a great weekend.
Still basking in his finish, Higgs responded to everyone with a smile, a wave and a “thank you.”
