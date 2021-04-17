Auto Racing: Johnson makes IndyCar debut with slow but steady practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Johnson hopped on a scooter and navigated his way through an unfamiliar Alabama paddock. He stopped to lean against a stack of tires for a quick conversation with childhood hero Rick Mears, then went to work on his new career.

The seven-time NASCAR champion turned 22 laps in the first IndyCar practice of the season Saturday morning. He was slowest of the 24-car field but thrilled with the experience.

“Amazing. What a rush,” he said. “These cars are so physical, so demanding. It's not two-or-three laps in and tongues hanging out panting, just wrestling this monster around the racetrack. Fun-meter is pegged, to say the least.”

Johnson will be a 45-year-old rookie when he takes the green flag Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park, a picturesque permanent road course located roughly 40 minutes from Talladega Superspeedway, where Johnson won twice in his storied NASCAR career.

But he wanted a new challenge and he'll get that in IndyCar.

He's part of a stacked rookie class that includes former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean, racing for the first time this weekend since he was badly burned in a November crash in Bahrain, and three-time defending Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.