Put Rob Krider and Randy Krider in vintage Hondas and the competition doesn’t have much of a chance.
The brothers of Napa’s Krider Racing had another successful year of racing. Rob won his fourth consecutive national championship in Honda Challenge driving a 1990 Acura Integra RS at Mid-Ohio, and Randy won the SCCA San Francisco Region STS Class Championship in his 1989 Honda Civic Si.
Their proud father, retired racecar driver Jim Krider, attributed the victories to a lot of preparation before the race weekend.
“Both of the boys spend hours in the shop going over every nut and bolt on their cars,” he said. “They are both extremely meticulous when it comes to car prep, and that’s what it takes to win.”
Rob Krider, who has numerous race wins, track records and national championships under his belt, said what Randy did for the team this year had never been accomplished by anyone else in the family – pull off an undefeated season.
“Randy raced for an entire year and never lost a single race out of 11 events. We’ve never done that before,” he said. “That means nobody picked up an STS first place in the San Francisco Region for all of 2019 unless their name was Randy Krider. That is absolutely awesome. He has simply done something that is almost impossible, an undefeated season. Statistically that is incredibly difficult.”
The cars the brothers drive are only one year apart in manufacturer year, Randy in a 1989 Honda Civic and Rob in a 1990 Acura Integra. The vehicle were chosen by the team for racing because they are lightest models of the cars ever produced. The cars even share parts that are exactly the same.
Jim Krider said it gives his sons an advantage.
“They compare notes and talk constantly with each other about what suspension part is working and what part isn’t,” he said. “Rob has worked with after-market manufacturers to develop better components for the NASA Honda Challenge series, and then Randy uses some of the those same parts to run the STS class with the SCCA.”
Both cars are also supported by Napa businesses that help keep the cars out front on the track. TEM Machine Shop, owned by Rich Olivier, builds the strong engines for both cars. All vehicle maintenance for Randy’s car takes place at Performance In-Frame Tuning on Soscol Avenue, where both cars are tuned on a chassis dyno by AJ Gracy. Vehicle alignment and tire balancing are handled by Kevin D’Adamo at B&G Tires. Any exhaust issues are fixed by Napa Valley Muffler.
“It is really great to work with different local businesses and have everything come together at the end of the year with another championship,” said Jim. “This isn’t Randy’s championship or Rob’s championship. These championships are for the entire city of Napa.”
Other companies that helped Krider Racing include Double Nickel Nine Motorsports, Carbotech Brakes, Tactical Ops Brewing, Smart Racing Products, Skunk2 Racing, Bay Ex, Insane Shafts, Chandler Autosport, Eibach Springs, Motion Control Suspension, Kingpin Machine, I/O Port Racing Supplies, Autopower, Racepak, ESS Fire Systems, Cadet Blues the novel, Hardrace, Hasport Motor Mounts, Unorthodox Racing, Synchrotech Transmissions, Devsport, AEM Electronics, RS 683 Brake Fluid, Sampson Racing Communications, Phase 2 Motortrend, HA Motorsports, Toyo Tires, Economy Stock Feed, J & B Farms, Sanger Tire, Olson Auto Body, and C.J. Fix Bookkeeping.
“We have a lot of sponsors,” Rob admitted. “But there is always room on the car for more!”
Based on what Krider Racing has accomplished over the last few years, it seems three things are required to be successful in racing – a Honda product, running the family number, 38, and having the last name Krider.
“What he has built, creating this dominating Honda team out of nothing, that’s a big accomplishment,” Randy said of Rob. “A lot of work went into that. I don’t know where he finds the time.”
For more information, follow Krider Racing on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.