Auto Racing: Napa’s Kriders win in 2020 season finales

Napa brothers Randy Krider and Rob Krider won their last races of the 2020 season during a two-day event this past weekend in Fresno.
Even with the limited motorsports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Krider Racing/Double Nickel Nine Motorsports team was still able to pick up many victories during the year and Rob Krider earned a 2020 Sports Car Club of America H-Street Regional Championship.
Although he had an undefeated season under his belt, Rob headed into the last race of the season with one accomplishment that had frustratingly eluded him all year: the Top PAX Index.
“PAX, pronounced ‘packs,’ is a somewhat confusing concept to understand for people who are not familiar with this type of racing. The short version is Top PAX is the top dog, the best of the best,” he said. “The long version of this explanation is in autocrossing, there are lots of styles of cars and multiple levels of performance modifications creating many different racing classes.
“For example, we all agree that a modified Porsche GT3 would be faster around a race course than a stock Ford Fiesta. For that reason, the SCCA has created multiple classes, so a Porsche GT3 wouldn’t race head-to-head against a Ford Fiesta. Each car could effectively win their own class. But to determine who is the fastest driver in an event with multiple people driving different cars in diverse classes the PAX Index was developed to clarify who is the best of the best. It is essentially an index where faster cars only need to run a percentage of the time of slower cars to determine a single winner. Which means I need to apologize to my math teacher at Vintage High, because he was right: I would need math when I grew up.”
Earlier in the season, Rob had earned second place in PAX but missed the top spot by a mere 13 thousandths of a second. He went home and wrote the words, “13 THOUSANDTHS” in big block letters on a white board in his office and stared at it the rest of the season. He spent the remainder of the year trying to find more speed in the Ford Fiesta ST he had been developing for the H-Street class.
He made a change to the size of his Yokohama ADVAN A052 tires and fine-tuned the Motion Control Suspension dual adjustable struts. These changes made the car faster while Rob also continued to push himself to find the limit at every event, often driving the Fiesta on three wheels — and sometimes two — to win every race.
Regardless of the improvements, the PAX Index top spot still eluded him.
With the final racing weekend of the season approaching, Rob realized he had only two more shots at the title. He made the trip to Fresno and gave his best on Saturday, winning the H-Street class. He said he would have had the Top PAX spot if not for his younger brother. Randy won the STS class in his Honda Civic Si and beat the entire field in PAX.
“I felt bad for taking the top spot,” Randy admitted. “Rob had been talking about really wanting Top PAX all week. He was changing his Fiesta to go for it and then, well, I won instead.”
Rob finished second, just 73 thousandths of a second behind. In a field of 69 drivers, the fact the brothers were able to take the top two spots in two different cars on the same day is pretty remarkable.
“If it wasn’t going to be me, then at least it was my little brother,” Rob said. “Krider Racing for the win!” With the Saturday race in the books, Rob had only one race left in the season to accomplish his goal. He came up with a new strategy to ensure he won on Sunday. He took his brother to Tactical Ops Brewing in Clovis, just a few miles from the racing venue, and got him drunk on Double Nickel Nine IPA.
“We went out to celebrate Randy’s victory,” Rob said cheekily. “Tactical Ops Brewing sponsors our team. They have the hood of my national champion Acura Integra hanging in the brewery and they have a beer, Double Nickel Nine IPA, with a picture of my Honda Challenge car on in on the beer label. So, we went in there to toast my brother’s victory with our own beer and I told Carlos Tovar, who was working the taps that night, to keep my brother’s glass full all night long. I needed any help I could get to beat him on Sunday.”
The alcohol by volume in Double Nickel Nine IPA is a steep 10.9% and Randy enjoyed many of them, per Rob’s request. The team received a safe ride home from a sober driver and the next morning when the sun came up, sooner than they both hoped, it was time to race again.
“Randy woke up like a rock star,” Rob admitted. “I couldn’t believe it! I was the one who was hung over.”
The team headed to the Fresno Fairgrounds for the last race of the season. As the racing unfolded, Randy handily won the STS class again and Rob dominated the HS class. But as far as PAX results, the fastest driver for the entire Sunday event came down to the last run of the day.
Rob lined up his Ford Fiesta ST at the start line and knew he needed to put a flyer lap down if he was going to earn the top dog spot.
“I had looked at the results up to that point and started doing the math,” he said. “Based on my index of 0.780 for H-Street, I knew I needed to run at least under 217 seconds, which meant it was going to be close.”
When the flag dropped, the front tires of the Fiesta began to spin and smoke as Rob did a burnout at the starting line. At the first corner, Rob tossed the Fiesta into the turn, lifting up the inside rear wheel driving the little car with extreme aggression in his attempt to get the final say in an ongoing sibling rivalry.
Rob drove the entire tight, technical, cone-lined course with reckless abandon. When he crossed the finish line and the checkered flag flew, he had done it. First place, Top PAX Index. He had completed his lap in 215 seconds, giving him the victory over his second-place brother by 1.329 seconds.
“The winner in all of this is me,” said their proud father, Jim Krider. “I taught both of those boys how to drive, so if they were able to take the top two PAX spots on both Saturday and Sunday, well it’s obvious I am the one who deserves all the credit!”
Said Rob, “This is no surprise to me that my dad will try to take the credit for Randy and I driving our hearts out. However, I would rather credit our sponsors who helped us out, even during a tough racing season because of the pandemic.”
With 2020 coming to a close, the boys at Krider Racing once again have a lot to celebrate after another racing season. They accomplished new goals, won championships, and now have more trophies than room for them.
“We are certainly going to need a bigger trophy case,” said Jim Krider.
Visit team559.com or follow KriderRacing on Instagram for more on the team.
