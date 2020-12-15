Auto Racing: Napa’s Kriders win in 2020 season finales

Rob finished second, just 73 thousandths of a second behind. In a field of 69 drivers, the fact the brothers were able to take the top two spots in two different cars on the same day is pretty remarkable.

“If it wasn’t going to be me, then at least it was my little brother,” Rob said. “Krider Racing for the win!” With the Saturday race in the books, Rob had only one race left in the season to accomplish his goal. He came up with a new strategy to ensure he won on Sunday. He took his brother to Tactical Ops Brewing in Clovis, just a few miles from the racing venue, and got him drunk on Double Nickel Nine IPA.

“We went out to celebrate Randy’s victory,” Rob said cheekily. “Tactical Ops Brewing sponsors our team. They have the hood of my national champion Acura Integra hanging in the brewery and they have a beer, Double Nickel Nine IPA, with a picture of my Honda Challenge car on in on the beer label. So, we went in there to toast my brother’s victory with our own beer and I told Carlos Tovar, who was working the taps that night, to keep my brother’s glass full all night long. I needed any help I could get to beat him on Sunday.”