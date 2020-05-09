Auto Racing: NASCAR event at Sonoma canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SONOMA — Speedway Motorsports, Sonoma Raceway and NASCAR on Friday announced the cancellation of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend scheduled June 12-14.

Sonoma Raceway has worked closely with NASCAR since the outset of the pandemic-related restrictions to find an alternate date for the wine country event. But a workable time when the series could return to the West Coast given the ongoing uncertainty around large events in California could not be confirmed.

A substitute for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be held without spectators at Speedway Motorsports-owned Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27; the race will be televised on FS1 at 5 p.m. Pacific. This marks the first time the NASCAR event in Sonoma has been cancelled or rescheduled since its inaugural visit in 1989. NASCAR is slated to return to Sonoma Raceway in 2021.

“We work all year for this event, so this is a huge disappointment for us, for our fans and our sponsors, but we realize it's part of a larger challenge facing our nation and everyone in the live events business,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We are excited that NASCAR is coming back to broadcast television and are ready to support the upcoming events at our Speedway Motorsports tracks. We look forward to NASCAR’s return to Sonoma in 2021.”