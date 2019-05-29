Sports car racing has a new look in 2019, as Blancpain GT World Challenge America brings North America’s premier GT3 racing series to Sonoma Raceway June 7-9.
A stacked grid of high-caliber sports car racing talent will be put to the test by a challenging 90-minute race format that includes full-service pit stops for exciting action and an added element of strategy. Seven different classes of competition will hit the track throughout the weekend, including GT3, GT4, GT4SX, GT4West, TCR, TC and TCA.
Race fans will enjoy both brand-new GT3 machinery and fan favorite cars from some of the most prestigious and exotic manufacturers in the world, including Acura, Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG, Nissan and Porsche. See today’s supercars one of America’s toughest tracks.
Defending series champions R. Ferri Motorsport and Ferrari will look to defend their hard-earned crown with an all Pro lineup featuring Ferrari factory driver Miguel Molina. Series stalwarts K-PAX Racing are back with brand new cars from Bentley, while former series champions Wright Motorsports return to the series after a one-year hiatus.
Ticket prices will be $10 on June 7, $30 on June 8 and 9, or $50 for the weekend. Car Corrals are $120 per car.
Visit gt-world-challenge-america.com for more information.